Estonian FM: US security support to Baltics shows allied defense commitment

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at the Estonian Embassy in Washington. March 24-25, 2024.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) at the Estonian Embassy in Washington. March 24-25, 2024. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
Estonia's own defense spending being boosted by the U.S. security assistance funding included in the $1.2 trillion spending bill signed into law on Saturday will enable the country to reinforce its independent defense capabilities earlier than expected, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Monday.

Beginning his visit to Washington, Tsahkna said that the security assistance to the Baltic states adopted last week proves the U.S.' solid commitment to ensuring the Baltics' security, according to a press release.

"Estonia understands the importance of defense investments, which is why our defense spending in the coming years exceeds 3 percent GDP," the foreign minister said. "Adding the U.S. security assistance to our own defense budget, we can reinforce our independent defense capabilities sooner than planned."

The $1.2 trillion package of spending bills, which includes $228 million in security assistance to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, was passed by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The funding in question is allocated from the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI), which was established in 2020 to develop the independent defense capabilities and interoperability of the three Baltic states. The exact sum earmarked for Estonia within this $228 million will be established this fall, however the ministry noted that BSI funding coming from the Department of Defense budget has been increasing in recent years.

Funding previously used for HIMARS

In addition to the BSI, the U.S. is also supporting its allies, including Estonia, through the State Department's Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, the ministry continued.

Estonia primarily used 2022's record $140.5 million FMF tranche to acquire HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. This year, the U.S. has allocated $47.3 million to Estonia under the FMF.

"Financial security assistance from the U.S. has considerably contributed to the development of Estonia's defense capabilities and building the necessary infrastructure," Tsahkna highlighted.

"Considering the consistent rotation of U.S. troops in Estonia together with this financial assistance, we can safely say that allies understand our region's security challenges and are prepared to contribute to ensuring the security of our state and people in various ways," he continued. "Estonia highly appreciates it."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

