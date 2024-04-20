US troops awarded mission medals in Võru

News
U.S. troops received mission medals in Võru.
U.S. troops received mission medals in Võru. Source: Jan-Daniel Peterson
News

On Friday, Kusti Salm, permanent secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, awarded medals to U.S. troops serving in the 1-187th Battalion for their participation in international military operations at a ceremony in Võru.

 "At this time of upheaval and strategic confrontation, our unity and resolve are more important than ever. The presence of the U.S troops here in Estonia together with other Allies is a clear sign of our strong strategic cooperation and commitment to collective defense, demonstrating the readiness to defend every inch of Allied territory" said Salm during the medal ceremony.

"I am glad that we can always rely on the support of our American allies. Your presence here is a true manifestation of this partnership," he added.

The American unit, which has been serving in Võru since November 2023, alongside Estonia's 2nd Infantry Brigade, is 1st Battalion (Leader Rakkasans), 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:45

Estonian MEPs: Election advertising rules create confusion

10:04

Estonia's Ingrid Neel reaches doubles final at Stuttgart Open

09:18

Estonia's tourism industry expecting similar summer season to 2023

09:03

Riigikogu's 24th Open House Day marks Year of Cultural Diversity

08:20

US troops awarded mission medals in Võru

07:32

Snow and sleet expected in Estonia on Saturday

19.04

Ministry trying to convince MPEÕK congregations to leave Moscow Patriarchate

19.04

Gallery: SDE hand over list of EU election candidates to commission

19.04

Gallery: Eesti 200 register candidate list for European elections

19.04

Gallery: Parempoolsed submit candidate list for European elections

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.04

EDF colonel: Frontline situation difficult as Russian troops advance

19.04

Why are Estonia's bogs so important?

19.04

Winter road conditions expected across Estonia this weekend

19.04

CEO: Estonian economy needs foreign labor in a smart way

16.04

Tallinn commuter belt development could increase population by 8,000

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo