US troops awarded mission medals in Võru

On Friday, Kusti Salm, permanent secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, awarded medals to U.S. troops serving in the 1-187th Battalion for their participation in international military operations at a ceremony in Võru.

"At this time of upheaval and strategic confrontation, our unity and resolve are more important than ever. The presence of the U.S troops here in Estonia together with other Allies is a clear sign of our strong strategic cooperation and commitment to collective defense, demonstrating the readiness to defend every inch of Allied territory" said Salm during the medal ceremony.

"I am glad that we can always rely on the support of our American allies. Your presence here is a true manifestation of this partnership," he added.

The American unit, which has been serving in Võru since November 2023, alongside Estonia's 2nd Infantry Brigade, is 1st Battalion (Leader Rakkasans), 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.

