Estonia's Kusti Salm, Gen. Martin Herem bestowed Ukraine's Order for Merits

In a ceremony held in Tallinn on Tuesday, Permanent Secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm and Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Gen. Martin Herem were each bestowed the Order for Merits, 2nd Class in recognition of their significant personal contributions to Ukraine.

Salm and Herem were awarded the orders by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "for their significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and promoting the Ukrainian state worldwide," the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Estonia Maksym Kononenko presented the Salm and Herem with the corresponding insignia at a ceremony marking the occasion on Tuesday.

President @ZelenskyyUa awarded PermSec @KustiSalm and CHoD Gen. Herem the Order "For Merits" II degree for significant personal contribution to strengthening cooperation, supporting sovereignty and territorial integrity of , and promoting worldwide. #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/NQAbwfmMJE — MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) March 12, 2024

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!