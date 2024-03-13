X

Kunnas: Ukraine should be able to last until fall with 800,000 more shells

News
Leo Kunnas.
Leo Kunnas. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
News

If Ukraine can take delivery of 800,000 artillery shells being procured from all over the world following the initiative of Czechia, it can resist pressure from Russian troops at least until autumn, MP and reserve Lt. Col. Leo Kunnas believes.

"Luckily, the Czechs' initiative has been timely and also been executed quickly, and Ukraine should be able to hold out until fall," Kunnas said on the "Terevisioon" morning show Wednesday. "Of course, Ukraine does not meet the preconditions for a major offensive, nor did it last year, but it is enough [for defense] today," he added.

Kunnas said that while the Ukrainians fired 10,000 shells daily on better days, at which rate 800,000 would last them three months, the country has not been able to repeat this rate of fire for a long time. Ukraine has been forced to get by with far fewer shells lately, Kunnas remarked.

The reserve colonel also said that Ukraine lacks the strength needed for a land offensive to Crimea. Last year's offensive had plotted a course for the Isthmus of Perekop, while Russia foiled it by blowing up the Kakhovka Dam.

Commenting on more frequent attacks on Russian fuel depots and refineries lately, Kunnas noted that Russia's sheer size means it is impossible to cover every inch with air defenses.

"That is why we can see Ukraine striking in many different places using loitering munitions or drones," he said. Kunnas explained that because the drones work in swarms, approaching their target from many different sides simultaneously, the chance they can overwhelm air defense systems and strike home is considerable.

--

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

