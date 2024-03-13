Expert: Ukraine looking to influence Russian election with refinery attacks

Tarmo Kärsna, head of energy sales for Alexela, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news that Ukraine wants to influence the presidential election and residents of the Moscow area by hitting Russian oil facilities.

Several Russian oil plants have been hit by Ukraine this year.

Tarmo Kärsna said that it will take between six and seven months for the facilities hit to become operational again.

The Lukoil refinery supplies the Moscow region, as does the Rosneft facility, which is among the largest in Russia, the expert said.

"We can speculate that Ukraine wants to influence the presidential election in Russia and residents of the Moscow area especially," Kärsna proposed.

"Both facilities were connected to the Moscow region through pipelines, which is the most effective way. Bringing in oil from elsewhere means having to move it using trucks or trains, which takes longer and can handle smaller quantities," the explained.

Kärsna said that Russia's fuel processing capacity is down 7 percent.

When the Krasnodar and Tuapse refineries were hit, it was clear Ukraine was launching a campaign against the Russian oil industry, energy expert Raivo Vare said.

"These are the most crucial facilities where fuels are produced also for the war effort and that simultaneously supply most of Russia's 'European' side," Vare said.

