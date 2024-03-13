X

Saks: Ukraine's ability to attack further and further has gotten stronger

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Ukraine has launched an attack campaign against Russian infrastructure, and these attacks are taking place further and further beyond Ukraine's borders, Estonian security expert Rainer Saks said Tuesday.

Ukrainian drones on Tuesday struck a fuel depot and a large Lukoil oil refinery, and production at the oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod has been disrupted. There are also reports simultaneously of fires at a Bashkiria metalworking plant and at a power plant located in St. Petersburg.

"If we add sanctions and these attacks together, then at some point it's definitely going to start impacting the situation in Russia," Saks said on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" news broadcast Tuesday. "We can see that Russia has already imposed export restrictions and even bans on a number of petroleum products."

On the one hand, Russia's presidential election is approaching, and Ukraine is now trying to go for a somewhat tougher campaign ahead of it, he acknowledged in an appearance on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" that evening.

"But on the other hand," he continued, "Ukraine's ability to attack from increasingly further away has gotten increasingly stronger, and they have more resources – and that is apparently why these things are happening like this."

According to the Estonian expert, Ukraine is trying to carry out attacks undermining the credibility of Russia's political power. 

The attacks on oil refineries have had a significant impact in Russia, he highlighted, once again noting that petroleum product, gasoline and diesel exports have already been banned.

"Otherwise there will be a shortage [of these commodities] for the army, and the Russian president doesn't want gas stations to run out of gas," he said. "A very clear impact can aleady be seen."

Saks noted that it will take months following the attack to get the oil refinery up and running again.

According to Col. Eero Rebo, commander of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit), the Ukrainians have found Russia's weak spot in its refineries.

"First of all, there are quite a number of them within Ukraine's flight range," Rebo highlighted.

"Second, what to defend becomes a matter of priority," he continued. "Defend the ammunition depots, airstrip or refineries? The Ukrainians found a weak point today, and are successfully using it to their avantage."

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

