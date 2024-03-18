Security expert Rainer Saks on Parempoolsed's list for European elections

Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: ERR
Security expert Rainer Saks, who regularly provides overviews of the situation in Ukraine, both on social media and in the press, has decided to run in the European Parliament elections on Parempoolsed's party list. Saks believes Parempoolsed will secure one of Estonia's seven seats.

"Although the details are not yet finalized, I have made an agreement in principle with Parempoolsed to run on their list in the European Parliament elections," Rainer Saks told ERR on Monday.

Saks believes that the non-parliamentary party has a chance of winning one of Estonia's seven seats. In addition to Saks, party chair Lavly Perling and film director Ilmar Raag are also likely to be candidates on the Parempoolsed's list.

The final the list will be determined by the party council, at which point it will also be made clear whether Saks is Parempoolsed's lead candidate.

"Considering what is happening in the world, these are decisive times in the European Parliament, and it is possible to influence processes through it. Of course, not alone, but by seeking allies and like-minded individuals," said Saks.

Saks said that he intends to continue providing his overviews to the press and on social media, and will not use them as a campaign tool.

"Also, if I am elected, I will go to the European Parliament. I will not joke around here in order to make my name known for the next elections," Saks added.

Saks was previously a member of the Moderates Party, the predecessor to the Social Democratic Party (SDE), before leaving in 2001. He said it is highly likely that he will also become a member of Parempoolsed party at some point.

"I will not create a circus act by running as an independent candidate. Parempoolsed have worked with me and invited me to their events, and it is no secret that I have publicly expressed support for their activities," he added.

Saks believes Parempoolsed can breathe new life into Estonian politics as the power dynamics between the existing parties are so entrenched that they would need to metaphorically "fall over" first in order to then stand up for significant changes.

In addition to security policy, Saks also highlighted Parempoolsed's clear vision on economic issues.

The European Parliament elections are set to take place on June 9. Currently, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is the only party in Estonia to have confirmed its electoral list and program.

Editor: Michael Cole

