Journalists tip Isamaa and Reform in upcoming European Parliament elections

According to predictions made by journalists Urmet Kook and Mikk Salu on ETV show "Terevisioon," the biggest winners in Estonia during this year's European Parliament elections are expected to be Isamaa and the Reform Party, both of which are likely to win two seats.

"Terevisioon" host Liisu Lass asked the journalists what conclusions could be drawn from the current overall ratings figures for the Estonian political parties regarding the possible outcome of the European Parliament elections, which take place in less than three months' time.

ERR journalist Urmet Kook said that if one party has 30 percent support and another 5 percent in a poll related to the Riigikogu elections, it is hard to believe they could win the same number of seats in the European Parliament or in other words, that power differentials can be predicted on that basis

"At the same time, in the European Parliament elections there is only one nationwide list and the lists are limited to nine names, meaning that individual candidates have a greater impact on the overall result than in the Riigikogu elections. In the 2019 Riigikogu elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) received nearly 10 percent support, while in the European Parliament elections the same year, they received 23 percent, the lion's share of which, or more than 65,000 votes, came from one person, Marina Kaljurand," Kook said.

Asked what Kaja Kallas' non-candidacy could mean for the Reform Party's results this time round, Postimees journalist Mikk Salu said the Estonian Prime Minister has a big support base.

"In spite of the problems associated with [Kallas], in spite of the criticisms that have been made about her, she is still very popular and would have brought in a decent number of votes. But how could she have stood on the same list as Andrus Ansip?" asked Salu.

Kook added that if the conflict between Kaja Kallas and Andrus Ansip is real, it could, paradoxically, contribute to a better result for the Reform Party in the European elections.

"If Urmas Paet and others 'bring home' the Reform Party's current base voters, Ansip embodies a certain alternative to the Kallas line and may also bring votes from those who have previously supported the Reform Party but are disappointed with its performance in the current government," Kook explained.

Mikk Salu. Source: ERR

Salu said that with less than three months to go before the elections, Isamaa and the Reform Party are the favorites to win in Estonia.

"Both are going for two seats, and which one of them ends up getting more votes is where different nuances will come into play. Turnout, for example. Isamaa would like a protest vote and so would like a high turnout. The Reform Party would probably want a low turnout," Salu said.

According to Kook, it will be interesting to see what impact former Center Party leader Jüri Ratas will have on Isamaa's results.

"Ratas will bring votes from far outside of Isamaa's traditional voter base, so he could boost the party's result. Ratas is also the politician campaigning most actively at the moment – he can be seen from the 'Ennu Ratas' show to the commemoration of the March bombings. Even his handshake with Arnold [Arnold] Schwarzenegger five years ago crossed news threshold in the private media," Kook said.

Kook added that Isamaa's result will probably also be influenced by how strong EKRE's list ends up being. For example, whether Mart and Martin Helme will run alongside Jaak Madison, who is sure to be a candidate.

Salu added, that even if the Helmes do run, they will not do very well, as voters will know who is running with a genuine desire to go to the European Parliament and who is not.

Urmet Kook Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

According to Kook, it will also be interesting to see what happens to the Center Party this time. Center's ratings are at a historical low after the change of party chair and departure of many prominent members.

"Obviously, we will see party chair Mihhail Kõlvart going to support Jana Toom, but they are broadly in the same electoral jostle. It is vitally important for the party to gain support from Estonian voters, but the problem here is that a lot of strong figures have left. We will probably see Erki Savisaar, who recently became chair of the party's council and whose surname is important to the Center Party's historical voters, on the list of candidates, [as a means of] seeking the votes of Estonians," Kook said.

Salu and Kook agreed that it would be difficult for the Social Democratic Party (SDE) to repeat the success of the last European elections and win two seats this time round. However, the party itself is now talking about taking two seats.

Salu said the most difficult situation among Estonia's parliamentary parties is faced by Eesti 200, which currently has a low rating and no strong candidates in the pipeline.

Kook agreed, saying that Eesti 200 had very much hoped to see former president Kersti Kaljulaid as their front-runner, but that she had ruled out that possibility.

"So, barring a last-minute surprise name, we will see the party chair and foreign minister Margus Tsahkna as the frontrunner. If the turnout is the same as last time, it will take 35,000 votes to get one mandate, which will be difficult for Eesti 200," Kook said.

He added that when it comes to Estonia's non-parliamentary parties, Parempoolsed could have an opportunity in the European elections.

"In the Riigikogu elections, Parempoolsed had a problem finding strong candidates in every electoral constituency. Now there is one national list, and if Parempoolsed can bring in a couple of strong names, presumably those with strong credibility on security issues, they might have a better chance than Eesti 200," Kook said.

Asked whether there could be any surprise candidates running for election, Salu said there are no major surprise candidates.

"It is known that Kersti Kaljulaid has been touted, but as she has withdrawn, there will be no surprises of her caliber," Salu said.

The European Parliament elections take place from June 3 to 9 June, with seven MEPs to be elected from Estonia. Turnout for the European Parliament elections has been lower in Estonia than for both the Riigikogu and local elections. Turnout was lowest in 2004 (26.8 percent) and highest in 2009 (43.9 percent).

--

