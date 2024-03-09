X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Andrus Ansip strongly pushes back on Kallas' 'slander' claims

News
From left Andrus Ansip, Kaja Kallas and, behind the latter, Taavi Rõivas, Reform's prime ministers for much of the last 20 years.
From left Andrus Ansip, Kaja Kallas and, behind the latter, Taavi Rõivas, Reform's prime ministers for much of the last 20 years. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A leaked Reform Party internal communication reveals MEP and former prime minister Andrus Ansip has strenuously denied claims made by current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, to the effect, Kallas said, that in the course of his European parliamentary work he had slandered Estonia.

Portal Delfi reports that in the address, Ansip wrote that he had "not defamed or slandered Estonia, either inside or outside of Estonia," adding that "Kaja's statement about slander is false."

Ansip wrote that Kallas had already made the slander claims, in respect of his alleged words about Estonia, and then reiterated these claims in a recent interview with Delfi Meedia journalist Vilja Kiisler, "which I am obliged to answer to with a categorical denial," Ansip continued.

Ansip in effect charged Kallas with slander herself, in saying that she had presented her accusation as a statement of fact, but that this must be backed up by facts.

Taking a linguistic rather than court definition, Ansip noted that "slander (Estonian: Mustamine), following the Eesti keele seletav sõnaraamat (the Estonian Language Institute's (EKI)"Estonian language explanatory dictionary – ed.), means defamation (Estonian: Laimamine), stigmatisation (Estonian: Teotamine)."

"As a lawyer, Kaja should comprehend that when making such a serious charge, it is not legally conceivable to base said charge merely on nebulous references to anonymous, former colleagues," Ansip continued, "Yet she did so."

Ansip added that while he had opted to end the recent war of words for the good of the party ahead of the June European elections, this apparently had not satisfied the prime minister.

During her appearance on the "Vilja küsib" webcast on Thursday, the prime minister had said that Ansip, prime minister 2005 to 2014, had defamed Estonia while at the European Parliament, adding also that he "does not do any meaningful work."

As to why, Kallas offered the explanation that he did so as a former prime minister, adding that, as a former MEP herself (2104-2019) who had held high positions there also, she could "understand if someone is working there or not."

Ansip's communique was reproduced in full in the second Delfi piece.

The current argument has unfolded in the context of Kallas asking Ansip not to seek re-election at the June 9 European Parliament election.

The pair have engaged in verbal spats in the past; in 2021 Ansip referred to Kallas as a "Mõisapreili," which roughly translates as a lady of the manor and is a well-know totem in Estonian literature and lore, especially that relating to the Baltic German aristocracy down to the early 20th century.

Kallas has said this week that she will not be running for election; her name had been linked with the ALDE/Renew Europe "leading candidate" position, meaning that party's candidate as President of the European Commission. Current incumbent Ursula von der Leyen, a close associated of Kallas', is the EPP candidate and is seen as a shoo-in for a second term.

Kallas has also been linked, in an EU context, with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy post, to replace the outgoing Josep Borell, and also with the as the planned new defense and security European commissioner role.

The Vilja küsib interview was headlined "I do not have a passion for becoming a Eruopean commissioner" (Estonian: Ma ei põle vaimustusest saada Euroopa Komisjoni volinikuks). Current Estonian commissioner Kadri Simson's (Center) term ends later this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Delfi

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:58

Andrus Ansip strongly pushes back on Kallas' 'slander' claims

13:55

Injury forces Mark Lajal out of Estonia's Davis Cup clash with Iran

13:39

Kristjan Siigur successful candidate in Tallinn Circuit Court competitive process

13:34

New song festival stage raises eyebrows in Keila

13:30

Serving woman soldier: Why shouldn't it be me defending the homeland?

13:24

Budget audit covered three major ministries in Estonia

12:12

Technical fault puts Estonia-Finland Estlink 1electricty cable out of action

11:20

Moody's affirms Estonia's A1 rating, stable outlook

11:06

Jaan Ginter: No legitimate cause for prosecutor general to be fired

10:51

Igor Taro: Eesti 200 was not set up just to follow the ratings

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.03

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.02

Overview: What is being done and what is planned for Rail Baltica

07.03

Europe's eastern expansion: On real and perceived borders

08.03

EKRE leader: Budget hole result of Reform mismanagement, Ukraine support and 'gay' state

08.03

Skills shortage remains high in Estonia

08.03

Lee Maripuu: Work year 45 days longer for women in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: