Andrus Ansip strongly pushes back on Kallas' 'slander' claims

A leaked Reform Party internal communication reveals MEP and former prime minister Andrus Ansip has strenuously denied claims made by current Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, to the effect, Kallas said, that in the course of his European parliamentary work he had slandered Estonia.

Portal Delfi reports that in the address, Ansip wrote that he had "not defamed or slandered Estonia, either inside or outside of Estonia," adding that "Kaja's statement about slander is false."

Ansip wrote that Kallas had already made the slander claims, in respect of his alleged words about Estonia, and then reiterated these claims in a recent interview with Delfi Meedia journalist Vilja Kiisler, "which I am obliged to answer to with a categorical denial," Ansip continued.

Ansip in effect charged Kallas with slander herself, in saying that she had presented her accusation as a statement of fact, but that this must be backed up by facts.

Taking a linguistic rather than court definition, Ansip noted that "slander (Estonian: Mustamine), following the Eesti keele seletav sõnaraamat (the Estonian Language Institute's (EKI)"Estonian language explanatory dictionary – ed.), means defamation (Estonian: Laimamine), stigmatisation (Estonian: Teotamine)."

"As a lawyer, Kaja should comprehend that when making such a serious charge, it is not legally conceivable to base said charge merely on nebulous references to anonymous, former colleagues," Ansip continued, "Yet she did so."

Ansip added that while he had opted to end the recent war of words for the good of the party ahead of the June European elections, this apparently had not satisfied the prime minister.

During her appearance on the "Vilja küsib" webcast on Thursday, the prime minister had said that Ansip, prime minister 2005 to 2014, had defamed Estonia while at the European Parliament, adding also that he "does not do any meaningful work."

As to why, Kallas offered the explanation that he did so as a former prime minister, adding that, as a former MEP herself (2104-2019) who had held high positions there also, she could "understand if someone is working there or not."

Ansip's communique was reproduced in full in the second Delfi piece.

The current argument has unfolded in the context of Kallas asking Ansip not to seek re-election at the June 9 European Parliament election.

The pair have engaged in verbal spats in the past; in 2021 Ansip referred to Kallas as a "Mõisapreili," which roughly translates as a lady of the manor and is a well-know totem in Estonian literature and lore, especially that relating to the Baltic German aristocracy down to the early 20th century.

Kallas has said this week that she will not be running for election; her name had been linked with the ALDE/Renew Europe "leading candidate" position, meaning that party's candidate as President of the European Commission. Current incumbent Ursula von der Leyen, a close associated of Kallas', is the EPP candidate and is seen as a shoo-in for a second term.

Kallas has also been linked, in an EU context, with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy post, to replace the outgoing Josep Borell, and also with the as the planned new defense and security European commissioner role.

The Vilja küsib interview was headlined "I do not have a passion for becoming a Eruopean commissioner" (Estonian: Ma ei põle vaimustusest saada Euroopa Komisjoni volinikuks). Current Estonian commissioner Kadri Simson's (Center) term ends later this year.

