X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

'Ringvaade': Lengthy list of royalty and politicians who have roots in Estonia

News
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits soldiers at Tapa (photo taken 2019). Johnson has some ancestral ties to Estonia.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits soldiers at Tapa (photo taken 2019). Johnson has some ancestral ties to Estonia. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

What do Ursula von der Leyen, Boris Johnson, Alexander Stubb and Franklin Delano Roosevelt have in common? They all have ancestral roots in Estonia, ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" reported Wednesday.

The list of ties to Estonia mostly concerns Europe's Royal families: The bloodlines of Britain's King Charles III, along with those of King Frederik X of Denmark, Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, Harald V of Norway and of King Philippe of Belgium all stretch as far as Estonia, "Ringvaade" reported,

Fred Puss, head of the Estonian Biographical Center

(Eesti Isikuloo Keskus), a genealogical service, told "Ringvaade" that: "That these [monarchs] are related to each on another will come as no surprise to anyone, though they also have several Estonian ancestors. One of the earliest of these was Gotthard Kettler, last Master of the Livonian Order (1517-1587 – ed.)"

One common antecedent is Duchess Augusta of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel (1764-1788), whose younger sister, Princess Caroline, would marry the future British monarch George IV, and who was in an unhappy marriage with Frederick I of Württemberg. She ended up being sent to an Imperial Russian estate at Lohde, present-day Koluvere, Lääne County, while divorce proceedings from Duke Frederick were ongoing. She was buried at Kullamaa church, though local legend that she was interred with a still-born baby proved to be just that.

"Surprisingly, in addition to kings, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also one of her descendants," Puss said, referring to an illegitimate line traced back to the duchess and her time at Koluvere.

Fred Puss talking to 'Ringvaade.' Source: ERR

In fact, the bulk of well-known, present day high-profile familial links to Estonia relate to politicians.

According to Puss, while Finland's new president, Alexander Stubb, may primarily be of Finnish-Swedish origin, he also has surprisingly extensive Estonian roots.

"Not just via one bloodline, but across dozens of. He is a descendant of people from Estonia on both his father's and mother's side," Puss said.

President of Finland Alexander Stubb. Source: YLE/PETTERI BÜLOW

These date back to the time of the Baltic Germans, who effectively made up the bulk of the ruling class in Estonia and Latvia from the late middle ages to the 20th century.

"These were not Estonians, they were Germans living here; for example, one of Stubb's antecedents was master cabinet maker Gottlieb David Butenhof, who initially lived in Vändra, Pärnu County, and later in Pärnu itself. Some of Stubb's ancestors even bore the surname Livlender, meaning Livonian," he went on.

Livonia (Estonian: Liivimaa) was a historical area which at its peak covered much of present-day Estonia and Latvia.

Another high profile figure with Estonian roots is President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

One of her ancestors is cotton mill industrialist Ludwig Knoop. (1821-1894) who founded the Kreenholm factory in Narva, nowadays being repurposed as a cultural quarter.

Indeed, von der Leyen visited Kreenholm while on an official visit to Estonia in October 2022.

Kaja Kallas and Ursula von der Leyen during the latter's official visit to Estonia for Independence Day last year. Source: Raul Mee, Raigo Pajula, Jürgen Randma

"[Knoop] has been rated as one of the greatest entrepreneurs in 19th century Europe. He was not born here, but he still spent half his working life here," Puss said. Knoop was created a Baron by Tsar Alexander II of Russia.

Martin Hoffman, whom Puss said was one of the first people to emigrate to the New World, very early on, in 1657, is an antecedent of 32nd President of the United States Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), Puss added.

"Ringvaade" also looked at President of Austria Alexander van der Bellen, whose links are much more recent; his parents were Estonian refugees who left the country with the Soviet occupation at the end of World War Two and who became naturalized Austrian citizens in the late 1950s, as did the young Alexander. One of his distant relatives is former Estonian prime minister and current MEP Andrus Ansip, Puss sa

Alexander van der Bellen during an official visit by Estonia's president at the time, Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

id.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Source: 'Ringvaade,' interviewer Grete Lõbu.

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:33

'Ringvaade': Lengthy list of royalty and politicians who have roots in Estonia

07:51

Military exercise taking place in Tallinn's Filtri tee area on Thursday

07:48

Kalev Stoicescu quits Eesti 200 board

06:37

Thursday's weather will be overcast, but mostly dry

28.02

Opposition submits more than 800 amendments to delay car tax bill passing

28.02

Isamaa MPs question funding of planned Jõhvi film studio complex

28.02

Tallinn ice rinks attract over 110,000 visitors during skating season

28.02

Regional minister: Mobility reform requires extra €10-20 million annually in subsidies

28.02

Commercial banks support plan for easier mortgage transfers

28.02

19 EU speakers call on US to provide aid to Ukraine

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.02

Over 83,000 Russian citizens resident in Estonia

28.02

March forecast: Spring to keep Estonia waiting this year after all

27.02

Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

27.02

Daily: Russian citizen scales border fence in attempt to enter Estonia

28.02

Overview: What is being done and what is planned for Rail Baltica

28.02

Tallinn and Tartu wastewater study shows rise in cannabis and cocaine use

28.02

Bolt wishes to reduce e-scooter speeds in central Tallinn, Tuul disagrees Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: