Britain's Prince William to visit Estonia next week

William, Prince of Wales, is making an official visit to Estonia on Thursday, March 20.

The Prince will visit Kadriorg to meet with President Alar Karis, while on Friday, March 21, he will travel to Tapa base to meet with British troops serving as part of NATO.

The BBC reports Prince William will be at Tapa in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment to learn more about how British troops are bolstering NATO's eastern flank.

The Prince of Wales will also visit a Ukrainian school while in Estonia and meet with representatives of the Estonian Cleantech Association to learn more about innovative solutions in the green technology sector.

The U.K. is a key ally of Estonia and is the lead NATO nation at Tapa.

Prince William visited Estonian troops based at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan, back in 2010. Source: British Forces Afghanistan

This will be Prince William's first official visit to Estonia, though several other members of the British royal family have visited in recent years.

The visit comes at a time of a rapidly changing security picture and after a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been accepted by the latter country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Charles at Sandringham earlier this month.

The heir apparent to the British throne is designated Prince of Wales, with the first investiture in modern history, that of Edward, Prince of Wales, later Edward VIII, taking place in 1911. King Charles III created his first son William Prince of Wales on September 9, 2022, the day after his accession to the throne.

