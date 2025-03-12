X!

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

All three Baltic states are due to get M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which has been one of the outstanding weapons used by Ukraine in fending off the Russian invasion.
The United States is committed to continuing its military financing to all three Baltic states as evidenced by an order signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Latvia's public broadcaster LSM reported.

Rubio signed the Foreign Military Financing to the Baltic States order last Friday, while it was announced to the Baltic states' ambassadors on March 10, LSM reported.

Latvia's Foreign Minister, Baiba Braže, was quoted in a press release as saying that Latvia highly appreciated the decision, calling it yet another confirmation of the common understanding and interest in strengthening defense cooperation and building a stronger and more secure NATO alliance.

Latvia alone will be able to make more defense purchases, including of air defense and ammunition, and options for training at US military academies remain in place for military personnel from all three Baltic states.

In 2024, Latvia received a total of US$80 million and purchased military equipment including HIMARS and Black Hawk helicopters.

The U.S. has supported various defense-related developments in Estonia, over the last four years financial support for various procurements and infrastructure projects has totaled US$228 million.

The change of US president in January sparked fears in the region of changed priorities in defense, NATO, and on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, on Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine agreed to the U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire deal, which has been followed by the restoration of both U.S. intelligence sharing with and military aid to Ukraine.

Russia still needs to accept the deal for it to go ahead, and United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is being dispatched to Moscow to that end.

Continued military aid to Ukraine would make the terms of the deal more credible and lessen the scope for Russia to call the U.S.' bluff; the 30-day period would allow some leeway for Ukraine to dig in stronger defensive lines also.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

