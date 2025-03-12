Minister to French counterpart: Frozen Russian assets should aid Ukraine

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has counseled Europe against returning over €200 billion in frozen Russian assets to that country, urging that instead of Russia being rewarded, the funds be mobilized to bolster Ukraine's defense against continued Russian aggression.

Tsahkna made his remarks while on an official visit to Paris Monday and Tuesday, meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and with Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad.

Aid to Ukraine and European security were on the table, while Tsahkna and Haddad also opened the Estonian Business Hub in the French capital.

The minister thanked France for its contribution to the security of the Baltic region and to NATO's collective defense, while discussions covered closer economic relations between Estonia and France.

Stepping up military assistance to Ukraine, ramping up sanctions, taking action on using Russia's frozen assets & bringing European defence decisions forward were on the agenda when I met FM @jnbarrot.



Estonia is grateful for contribution to the security in our region. pic.twitter.com/1mWRVAZUWG — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 11, 2025

Tsahkna noted that Europe must increase and accelerate its aid to Ukraine to allow Ukraine to resist Russia's aggression.

He said: "It is only when Ukraine is in a position of strength that a just and lasting peace can be achieved through negotiations and Russia's imperialist ambitions brought to an end."

The foreign minister also recognized France for its leadership in working out security guarantees for Ukraine.

Tsahkna added that forceful action was needed now to keep up the economic pressure on Russia.

"Europe is facing a seminal decision. Should we mobilize frozen Russian assets worth more than €200 billion for the benefit of Ukraine, or risk the assets being returned to Russia in only a few months?" the minister went on, via a press release.

Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad with Foreign Minister Tsahkna at the opening of the Estonian business hub in Paris. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The fear remains that the EU may be unable to extend the sanctions imposed against Russia and to keep Russia's sovereign assets frozen, due to the opposition of some member states.

"I am convinced that the right decision would be to allow these assets to be used for strengthening Ukraine and not for rewarding the aggressor," he added.

On European security, Tsahkna said Russia was and remained the most serious security threat for all Europe, hence why the continent needs to reinforce its deterrence and defense posture and fill capability gaps by increasing defense spending.

"Europe must stand on its two feet and take action to meet current and future security challenges successfully," he went on.

While in Paris, the minister also met with influential French think tankers and journalists in Paris and visited the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum.

Changing priorities from the Donald Trump administration have led to calls for European unity in stepping up defense spending and ultimately production, both for Europe's defense and in aiding Ukraine.

