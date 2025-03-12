X!

Foreign minister: Estonia welcomes US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna welcomed the proposed 30-day ceasefire following talks between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saying the ball is now in Russia's court.

"It is also crucial that the United States decided to continue military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine immediately," the foreign minister remarked.

"It is a remarkable step towards achieving a just and lasting peace and ending Russia's imperialist ambitions," Tsahkna said, adding that now, Russia has the responsibility to demonstrate whether it wants to end its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

