Foreign minister: Estonia welcomes US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna welcomed the proposed 30-day ceasefire following talks between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saying the ball is now in Russia's court.

Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said, commenting on the results of the Ukraine-U.S. meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that he welcomes the announcement of a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

"It is also crucial that the United States decided to continue military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine immediately," the foreign minister remarked.

"It is a remarkable step towards achieving a just and lasting peace and ending Russia's imperialist ambitions," Tsahkna said, adding that now, Russia has the responsibility to demonstrate whether it wants to end its war of aggression against Ukraine.

I welcome news from Ukraine & US talks in Jeddah, incl a proposal for interim ceasefire & US decision to resume military assistance, intelligence sharing with Ukraine.



It's an important step towards a just & lasting peace in Ukraine.



The responsibility rests solely on Russia. — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 11, 2025

