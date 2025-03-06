Security debate: Ukrainian peace process and European defense capabilities

Politicians from all parties represented in the Riigikogu discussed last week's tense Trump-Zelensky meeting, the Ukrainian peace process, and the defense capabilities of Europe and Estonia on Wednesday night.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said there can be no talk of a quarrel or reconciliation between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents at the moment after President Donald Trump cut military aid to Ukraine has ended. Trump is pressuring Ukraine, not Russia, the minister said.

Isamaa Chairman Urmas Reinsalu, a former foreign minister, said Friday's meeting left a very raw impression and we must take this reality into account. Estonia must maintain a rational view, and the country's political leadership must base its security on this.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said the Oval Office exchange will not end relations between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mihkelson said there has been no visible U.S. pressure on Russia so far. This indicates the Americans' view of how to reach a peace deal in Ukraine is very different from Europe and Kyiv's.

Mart Helme (EKRE) said Estonia is viewing the situation with tunnel vision. For Washington the nightmare scenario has become a reality: Russia, China, Iran and North Korea all in one bloc. The U.S. is not looking at this from a Ukraine-centric perspective.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said important conclusions must be drawn about what a future partnership with the USA looks like. We can hope for constructive cooperation, but it is clear that Europe, including Estonia, must stand up for its own interests, he added.

The defense debate: Margus Tsahkna, Jevgeni Ossinovski, and Marko Mihkelson. Source: ERR

Center Party Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said large countries have created spheres of influence throughout history. Now the U.S. has given a clear message that everyone must manage for themselves and that Estonia must also follow suit. Kõlvart said this does not mean U.S. relations will be damaged. He prefers some of the stronger statements made by Estonian politicians towards Trump.

Tsahkna said we must not become involved in hysteria and panic, as some opinion leaders in Estonia are trying to whip up. The minister said Trump's sharp words have pushed Europe to make concrete steps to raise defense spending and support for Ukraine.

Reinsalu added that Estonia now needs to do its homework. He said the Estonian government must follow the advice of the Estonian Defense Forces Commander-in-Chief Andrus Merilo and implement it more quickly.

Mihkelson highlighted comments made by U.S. Vice President JD Vance about European armies not being up to scratch. Both the UK and. France took offense. He said it is time for Americans to remember the sacrifices their European allies made to maintain stable global security.

The MP added that the U.S. sees the war in Ukraine in a broader context and that its goal is to separate Russia and China. He said this is a dangerous illusion, because neither country is interested in saving the U.S. from the current situation.

Helme believes a temporary ceasefire is not possible at the moment. Looking at Vladimir Putin's behavior, a question arises as to why anyone should trust him at all, he said. The EKRE MP said it is not clear how Ukraine can fight against Russia with only European help, which in reality does not yet exist.

Ossinovski added that Trump is essentially forcing Ukraine and Zelenskyy to capitulate. Speaking about allied relations, he said Trump's current rush to make deals has led to the U.S. alienating its allies, not its enemies.

The defense debate: Mihhail Kõlvart, Mart Helme and Urmas Reinsalu. Source: ERR

Kõlvart said it cannot be ruled out that a major European country will start giving signals similar to Trump's after the elections. Therefore, Estonia should maintain strong relations with neighbors who have a similar history and understanding of threats to us.

Tsahkna highlighted that Estonia already cooperates well with the Baltic and Nordic countries. The problem lies in the part of Europe where specific decisions have not yet been made to strengthen defense capabilities.

Helme said Europe's problem is that the defense industry has not been developed for a long time. He said it will take years to get Europe's larger and smaller military industries working in a coordinated manner.

Ossinovski agreed with Helme. He added that Europe must fill the gaps in various military capabilities left by the Americans and do so as quickly as possible. The mayor also said that the European military industry must achieve greater autonomy from the American military industry.

Mihkelson said it is easy to be critical of what Americans say, but it is important not to break up the Transatlantic alliance. Breaking this alliance is in Russia's interest.

Kõlvart added we must proceed from the fact that Europe still needs the U.S. to ensure its security. There is no point in fearing that the U.S. will start acting in Russia's interests, because the Americans are in no way interested in Russia being strong.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!