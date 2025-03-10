Mihkelson: US has left Europe facing a choice

The recent actions of the United States have forced Europe to make a choice — either to pull itself together or face a harsh fate, said Marko Mihkelson, chair of the Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee.

Europe's larger nations have also woken up and started taking action to strengthen their own defense and support Ukraine, said Marko Mihkelson on the "Ukraina stuudio" foreign affairs talk show.

"We cannot treat Europe as a single entity because we are also part of Europe, and we have been very much awake for quite a long time, not just for the past three years. But indeed, major countries — France, Germany, with its soon-to-be chancellor Friedrich Merz at the helm, as well as the United Kingdom — are not only awake but also taking concrete, substantive steps," Mihkelson said.

"I believe that, in some ways, what the United States has done recently — halting satellite intelligence sharing, suspending military aid — has left our European partners and allies with a very simple choice: either we pull ourselves together, help Ukraine and invest in strengthening our own defense capabilities, or we face a very harsh fate," he added.

According to Mihkelson, Europe has continuously tried to persuade former U.S. President Donald Trump to stand more firmly behind Ukraine and Europe, but these efforts have not been successful.

"This is being done constantly. I myself will be traveling to the U.S. in two weeks for meetings in Congress. Of course, we continue these efforts. But we can see that Emmanuel Macron went, Keir Starmer went, Volodymyr Zelenskyy went and yet Trump still talks about $350 billion in aid to Ukraine, which is completely false — more than twice the actual amount," Mihkelson said.

"But if the U.S. administration's sole objective right now — regardless of Ukraine's and Europe's vital interests — is to seek an agreement with Russia, then it is understandable that they may be partially deaf to the arguments presented by European allies. However, that does not mean we should turn our backs," Mihkelson stated.

