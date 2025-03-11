X!

Expert: Trump trying to restore US as resolute decision-maker

Rainer Saks
Rainer Saks Source: ERR
United States President Donald Trump is attempting to kickstart relations with Russia and resolve the ongoing war in Ukraine in an effort to restore his country's capabilities in making unequivocal decisions, security expert Rainer Saks said.

Speaking to "Välisilm," Saks said that Donald Trump likely has a vision in mind when trying to restore relations with the Kremlin and refraining from criticizing Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

However, according to Saks, this vision is difficult to grasp from a geopolitical perspective.

Saks said: "This picture is further blurred by numerous speculations that have surfaced. Unfortunately, the U.S. administration has further facilitated this situation, allowing Russia to carry out extensive information manipulations."

"They have the tools, capabilities, traditions, and knowledge to do this. They can amplify some processes while obscuring others. However, right now, it seems that everything that is happening is also a significant surprise to them, so they have not stepped onto the stage very forcefully," Saks went on.

"As for the geopolitical vision, in my opinion, U.S. President Donald Trump is trying, by fulfilling his campaign promises in a very mechanistic way, to achieve a restoration of the U.S.' ability to make decisive decisions and carry out decision-making processes."

"Under President Joe Biden, there were endless negotiations in the Middle East, and in relation to Ukraine; Biden had no negotiation initiative, no diplomatic initiative — he did not take any action. They are certainly trying to redress this situation," Saks went on.

"But on the other hand, could this game be referred to as an alignment with Russia in an attempt to neutralize China? For some reason, I think they are not capable of thinking that far ahead right now. They are trying to complete this initial stage, perhaps then focusing on domestic policy."

"And what is also a problem for the U.S. is that if they want to continue applying their assertive foreign policy in any direction, they must first somehow resolve the Israel situation; otherwise, it will be very difficult to move forward in the Middle East," Saks concluded.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Välisilm,' interviewer Johannes Tralla.

