X!

Estonian FM on recent defense decisions: Europe can act decisively

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Thursday's European Council meeting and individual national efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities show that when things get critical, Europe can make quick, decisive decisions, said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"EU member states supporting the European Commission's proposals for a budget rules easing mechanism is welcome, because it gives countries the necessary freedom to quickly increase defense spending, and will allow Estonia to meet the level of defense spending necessary for filling capability gaps, which is 5 percent GDP," Tsahkna said.

"Europe is taking security challenges seriously, and is ready to act decisively," he emphasized, adding that he hopes all EU member states take this opportunity to increase their contributions to the bloc's shared security.

 "Russia is a persistent and the most serious security threat to Europe, and that is why all decisions made to boost Europe's defense capabilities directly contribute to ensuring the security of both Estonia and Europe," the foreign minister noted.

Tsahkna likewise highlighted the significance of Norway's decision on Thursday to more than double its aid to Ukraine this year, raising its total support to more than €7 billion.

Additional aid packages are likewise being drawn up by other countries, he noted, and several countries are discussing boosting their own defense spending as well.

"All this proves that Europe is moving in the right direction, making crucial decisions for helping Ukraine and boosting its defense capabilities," the Estonian minister said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07.03

Kiik: SDE ready to talk but won't give up on principles

07.03

Eesti 200 want SDE to adopt more right-wing policies

07.03

PM: Government could theoretically continue as 2-party coalition with Eesti 200

07.03

Keldo: Serious discussion needed with SDE on how to continue in government

07.03

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Who benefits from a government crisis?

07.03

EDF colonel: Russia has taken back some territory in Kursk Oblast

07.03

Hurdler Kreete Verlin misses out on European Championships semis by cat's whisker

07.03

Minister: Red tape-cutting bill now ready to put before government

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

07.03

Tennis player Daniil Glinka through to quarterfinals in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.03

Competition heats up among companies renting cars to Bolt taxi drivers

06.03

Estonia's average salary rises to €1,981 in 2024

06.03

Who are the Freemasons in Estonia and what do they do?

07.03

Estonia's eastern border infrastructure due for completion by end of 2027

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

06.03

Record number of people taking Estonian A2-B1 exams

05.03

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

06.03

Estonia's defense minister: We are considering both HIMARS and alternatives

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo