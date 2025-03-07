Estonian FM on recent defense decisions: Europe can act decisively

Thursday's European Council meeting and individual national efforts to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities show that when things get critical, Europe can make quick, decisive decisions, said Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"EU member states supporting the European Commission's proposals for a budget rules easing mechanism is welcome, because it gives countries the necessary freedom to quickly increase defense spending, and will allow Estonia to meet the level of defense spending necessary for filling capability gaps, which is 5 percent GDP," Tsahkna said.

"Europe is taking security challenges seriously, and is ready to act decisively," he emphasized, adding that he hopes all EU member states take this opportunity to increase their contributions to the bloc's shared security.

We are coming out of this European Council determined.



These are extraordinary times.

They call for extraordinary measures.



With REARM Europe, we'll equip our Union with the capabilities it needs to support Ukraine and defend itself ↓ https://t.co/4e1t39jryk — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 6, 2025

"Russia is a persistent and the most serious security threat to Europe, and that is why all decisions made to boost Europe's defense capabilities directly contribute to ensuring the security of both Estonia and Europe," the foreign minister noted.

Tsahkna likewise highlighted the significance of Norway's decision on Thursday to more than double its aid to Ukraine this year, raising its total support to more than €7 billion.

Additional aid packages are likewise being drawn up by other countries, he noted, and several countries are discussing boosting their own defense spending as well.

"All this proves that Europe is moving in the right direction, making crucial decisions for helping Ukraine and boosting its defense capabilities," the Estonian minister said.

Together with my Norwegian counterpart @EspenBarthEide I spoke today with Ukraine's FM @andrii_sybiha.



Ukraine is dedicated to achieving peace, but it must be a lasting peace, not just a break for Russia to gather strength for further aggression. https://t.co/EoOzu1M27u pic.twitter.com/EkIwBj9mZZ — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) March 4, 2025

--

