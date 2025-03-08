Estonian firms secure €900k to lead European defense and security projects

The Ministry of Defense has identified three Estonian firms which will take a leading role in pan-European defense consortia, granting them a total of €900,000 in co-financing.

The deal focuses on airstrike munitions and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

The three companies are Defsecintel Solutions OÜ, Threod Systems OÜ, and Frankenburg Technologies.

Defsecintel Solutions has been selected to lead the project for the development of critical underwater infrastructure protection, while Threod Systems and Frankenburg Technologies are set to coordinate separate consortium applications in the field of airstrike munitions development, with mass production capability.

The Ministry of Defense has signed mutual goodwill agreements with these three successful companies in order to support the preparation of project applications and participation in this year's European Defense Fund application round.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense will co-finance winning projects with around €900,000, provided Estonian companies secure funding in the 2025 European Defense Fund application round. Results will be announced by next summer.

European defense companies and research institutions, including in Estonia, can apply for European Defense Fund funding for innovative projects from February to mid-October.

This year's €1 billion European Defense Fund application round allows Estonian companies to seek additional defense ministry support, with applications due in late summer or early autumn.

The European Defense Fund, established in 2021, is an EU funding instrument that enhances defense capabilities and supports cooperation among member states, funding hundreds of projects to strengthen Europe's defense industry.

The EU is investing about €8 billion in defense R&D through the European Defense Fund from 2021 to 2027.

