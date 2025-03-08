X!

Estonian firms secure €900k to lead European defense and security projects

News
A Milrem Modular Unmanned Ground System (MUGS) being tested by Estonian troops in Mali.
A Milrem Modular Unmanned Ground System (MUGS) being tested by Estonian troops in Mali. Source: mil.ee
News

The Ministry of Defense has identified three Estonian firms which will take a leading role in pan-European defense consortia, granting them a total of €900,000 in co-financing.

The deal focuses on airstrike munitions and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure.

The three companies are Defsecintel Solutions OÜ, Threod Systems OÜ, and Frankenburg Technologies.

Defsecintel Solutions has been selected to lead the project for the development of critical underwater infrastructure protection, while Threod Systems and Frankenburg Technologies are set to coordinate separate consortium applications in the field of airstrike munitions development, with mass production capability.

The Ministry of Defense has signed mutual goodwill agreements with these three successful companies in order to support the preparation of project applications and participation in this year's European Defense Fund application round.

The Estonian Ministry of Defense will co-finance winning projects with around €900,000, provided Estonian companies secure funding in the 2025 European Defense Fund application round. Results will be announced by next summer.

European defense companies and research institutions, including in Estonia, can apply for European Defense Fund funding for innovative projects from February to mid-October.

This year's €1 billion European Defense Fund application round allows Estonian companies to seek additional defense ministry support, with applications due in late summer or early autumn.

The European Defense Fund, established in 2021, is an EU funding instrument that enhances defense capabilities and supports cooperation among member states, funding hundreds of projects to strengthen Europe's defense industry.

The EU is investing about €8 billion in defense R&D through the European Defense Fund from 2021 to 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08.03

Estonian firms secure €900k to lead European defense and security projects

08.03

Urmas Reinsalu: I recommend Kristen Michal resign as prime minister

08.03

Estonian women's XC ski relay team narrowly misses top 10 at world champs

08.03

Feature | A will to win: War and women's football in Ukraine

08.03

Elisabeth Pihela gets to European champs high jump final despite spikes confusion

08.03

Minister: Focus on getting right defense capabilities rather than loan itself

08.03

Minister stands firm on regional representatives amid coalition pushback

08.03

Coop CEO: Rimi ownership change to impact Latvia, Lithuania more than Estonia

08.03

Kihnu wants to introduce tourism tax

08.03

For the first time in years, milk production profitable in Estonia again

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.03

Competition heats up among companies renting cars to Bolt taxi drivers

08.03

Coop CEO: Rimi ownership change to impact Latvia, Lithuania more than Estonia

08.03

Kihnu wants to introduce tourism tax

08.03

Estonian firms secure €900k to lead European defense and security projects

07.03

Tallinn's Kosmos movie theater reopening as cultural center

07.03

PM: Government could theoretically continue as 2-party coalition with Eesti 200

07.03

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Who benefits from a government crisis?

27.02

Estonia's Milrem launches HAVOC 8x8 robotic combat vehicle (RCV)

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo