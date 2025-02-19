X!

Minister: Gulf states have strong interest in Estonia's defense industry

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) appearing on 'Esimene stuudio,' Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
Source: ERR
Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has highlighted a strong and growing interest in Estonia's defense industry in the Gulf region, while attending the IDEX defense industry exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Pevkur said: "I am pleased to have supported Estonian defense industry companies at International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) by helping open doors and establish contacts with major procurement organizations and state institutions in the Gulf States."

"Summing up the experience of these two days, it is clear that there is significant interest towards the Estonian defense industry opportunities in the Gulf States, and vice versa – our companies are also highly interested in the Gulf region," the minister continued via a press release.

Eva-Kristiina Ponomarjov, Export Director of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS), too stressed the value of Estonia's participation in IDEX.

She said: "IDEX is one of the world's largest and most influential defense industry fairs, providing Estonian companies with a unique opportunity to showcase their innovative products and services on a global scale."

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Source: Ministry of Defense

"Looking at the Estonian companies participating in this year's IDEX, it is safe to say that our defense industry offers solutions that meet even the most demanding international standards. The role of the EIS is to provide comprehensive support to these companies," Ponomarjov added.

This year marks Estonia's fifth participation in IDEX, which takes place biannually.

The Estonian stand, organized by EIS in cooperation with the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association, has featured 17 companies showcasing their products: Samelin, Baltic Workboats (BWB), Toci, Defendec, Milectria Est, Threod Systems, Maru Defence, Marduk Technologies, DefSecIntel Solutions, KrattWorks, Wayren, HEVI Optronics, Spacedrip, Rantelon, 5.0 Robotics, Vegvisir and Nitrotol.

Two more firms — TeleArmy and Englo — had their own separate stands.

IDEX is one of the largest events of its kind, offering opportunities for developing cooperation and presenting new products and technologies. Estonia's continued participation helps to cement the country's defense sector's reputation as a key player in cutting-edge defense solutions.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

