Minister: Talk about US troop withdrawal from Estonia is 'speculation'

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has rejected reports of any potential United States troop withdrawal from Estonia, and has cautioned against speculation on that, portal Delfi reported .

The minister's remarks followed an article in U.K. financial daily the FT, which claimed that in the ongoing talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the former may offer the latter the withdrawal of U.S. military personnel from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as part of a proposed peace deal on the Ukraine war.

Pevkur said: "For as long as no concrete information is available, I do not wish to speculate," urging others to avoid doing so as well, and reiterated that discussions of this kind have not taken place, either officially at NATO defense meetings or behind closed doors.

However, the minister put the figure, if such a plan were implemented, at over 600 U.S. troops in Estonia alone.

Most U.S. troops on NATO's eastern flank are based in the largest of its countries, Poland, where the U.S. is the lead nation over a NATO contingent that includes around 10,000 U.S. troops alone.

Meanwhile, Estonia plans to forge ahead in boosting its firepower with additional M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) rocket systems, one of the star weapons systems Ukraine has used in fending off the attempted invasion by Russia.

Pevkur has said that Estonia has conducted some market research to determine which long-range missile systems are available, stressing that speed, price, and missile capacity are key metrics.

Alternative sources include South Korea – Estonia already has dozens of K9 "Thunder" self-propelled howitzers, but these can also be fitted out with rocket systems, the minister noted, while the South Koreans' deal terms are already known.

The next step will be to meet with U.S. officials before making the decision, Delfi reported, adding that while the exact quantity of equipment has not been disclosed, the investment will amount to several hundred million euros.

The HIMARS units already on order are on their way to Estonia, Pevkur confirmed to Delfi.

The FT opinion piece had stated that: "European officials believe that Trump is likely to agree to withdraw U.S. troops from the Baltics and perhaps further west," which would leave NATO's eastern flank more exposed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!