X!

Minister: Estonia wants to strengthen defense cooperation with South Korea

News
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur met today in Seoul with acting Minister of National Defense Seon-ho Kim.
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur met today in Seoul with acting Minister of National Defense Seon-ho Kim. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) on Monday made his first official visit to South Korea and said the two countries want to improve cooperation.

Pevkur met with acting Minister of National Defense Seon-ho Kim to discuss regional security around Estonia and South Korea, as well as bilateral defense cooperation.

He called the Republic of Korea an "important likeminded partner" for Estonia in Asia.

"We are particularly keen to deepen defense cooperation" the minister said, adding this is the first defense ministerial level visit between the countries.

Pevkur highlighted the use of South Korean K9 howitzers by the Estonian Defense Forces and said they have "significantly improved" operational capabilities.

He added this is proof of the high quality of South Korean defense technology and the two countries' partnership. 

A joint meeting of Estonian and South Korean defense industries at the Estonian Business Hub Seoul, and met with Hanwha Aerospace CEO Jae-Il Son. Source: Ministry of Defense

"Although our countries are geographically distant, the security of Europe and this region are interconnected. Just as the current conflict in Europe impacts South Korea, any potential conflict there would have repercussions for Europe. Peace and stability in our regions can only be achieved by demonstrating strength, including the provision of military aid to Ukraine," Pevkur added.

During his brief visit, Pevkur also met with the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the National Assembly Defense Committee Il-jong Sung and Seung-chan Boo.

He also participated in a joint meeting of Estonian and South Korean defense industries at the Estonian Business Hub Seoul, and met with Hanwha Aerospace CEO Jae-Il Son.

The minister was accompanied by a business delegation from the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association.

Last year, South Korea opened an embassy in Estonia. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited Seoul last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

Mart Mägi resigns as CEO of Omniva

17:21

Finnish accent easiest for Estonians to detect

17:13

Eesti Post could charge more for slower service in future

16:51

Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams to perform in Tallinn this summer

16:45

Finance minister: Energy needs to be debated in the government, not party meetings

16:17

Tallinn's Old Town development plan open for public discussion

16:05

Ministry official: Estonia's renewable energy target for 2030 not changing

15:41

6 parliamentary speakers to discuss Ukraine, hybrid threats in Tartu

15:36

Foreign minister: Alternatives exist to Russian liquefied natural gas

15:30

Professor after rejecting record grant: A scientist has to be their own biggest critic

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

27.01

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

27.01

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

27.01

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

14:26

Belgian police request European Parliament remove MEP Jaak Madison's immunity

12:06

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

07:22

Andri Haran: New form of Estonian IT sector even more valuable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo