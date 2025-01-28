Minister: Estonia wants to strengthen defense cooperation with South Korea

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) on Monday made his first official visit to South Korea and said the two countries want to improve cooperation.

Pevkur met with acting Minister of National Defense Seon-ho Kim to discuss regional security around Estonia and South Korea, as well as bilateral defense cooperation.

He called the Republic of Korea an "important likeminded partner" for Estonia in Asia.

"We are particularly keen to deepen defense cooperation" the minister said, adding this is the first defense ministerial level visit between the countries.

Pevkur highlighted the use of South Korean K9 howitzers by the Estonian Defense Forces and said they have "significantly improved" operational capabilities.

He added this is proof of the high quality of South Korean defense technology and the two countries' partnership.

A joint meeting of Estonian and South Korean defense industries at the Estonian Business Hub Seoul, and met with Hanwha Aerospace CEO Jae-Il Son. Source: Ministry of Defense

"Although our countries are geographically distant, the security of Europe and this region are interconnected. Just as the current conflict in Europe impacts South Korea, any potential conflict there would have repercussions for Europe. Peace and stability in our regions can only be achieved by demonstrating strength, including the provision of military aid to Ukraine," Pevkur added.

During his brief visit, Pevkur also met with the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the National Assembly Defense Committee Il-jong Sung and Seung-chan Boo.

He also participated in a joint meeting of Estonian and South Korean defense industries at the Estonian Business Hub Seoul, and met with Hanwha Aerospace CEO Jae-Il Son.

The minister was accompanied by a business delegation from the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association.

Last year, South Korea opened an embassy in Estonia. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs visited Seoul last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!