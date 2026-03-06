X!

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

News
K9 Thunder.
K9 Thunder. Source: Hendrik Tali/RKIK
News

South Korean defense industry giant Hanwha Aerospace has announced a major direct investment package of nearly €100 million to support Estonia's defense industry and technological independence.

According to the company, the goal is to strengthen Estonia's technological sovereignty and establish a regional center for territorial defense systems in the country. Including associated economic impacts and joint research and development projects, the total value of the package is projected to reach up to €260 million.

Just before the turn of the year, Estonia signed a contract worth nearly €290 million with Hanwha Aerospace to purchase at least six Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, along with three different types of rockets. Last year, Hanwha also delivered six new K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers.

"One part of the agreement was that Hanwha would invest in Estonia's defense industry. Now this is starting to translate into concrete bilateral agreements with Estonian companies," Pevkur said.

"We have always said that when we talk about technology transfer in the defense industry, this is exactly what we want — not just a straightforward investment in existing technology, but also new knowledge and skills being brought here. Hanwha has been a very good partner for Estonia in this regard."

The defense minister added that Hanwha is among the potential bidders for Estonia's upcoming naval overhaul.

One of the central elements of Hanwha's investment is a contribution of approximately €25 million toward establishing a 40 mm ammunition production unit in Estonia. The factory is planned to operate in cooperation with a local manufacturer and is expected to have a production capacity of more than 300,000 rounds per year.

Pevkur did not yet want to disclose where the ammunition factory will be built.

"Let's allow all the agreements to be finalized first. As for possible locations, within the framework of the state's special spatial plan we have identified four sites in Estonia where explosives-related defense industry could be located. These are near Tõstamaa in Pärnu County, near Piirsalu in Lääne County and two locations in Ida-Viru County. Most likely it will be at one of these four, but if Hanwha prefers another location for logistical or other reasons, we are open to that as well. The aim is to get the factory producing as quickly as possible," the minister said.

In addition to ammunition production, Hanwha Aerospace will invest approximately €23 million in establishing a dedicated competence center in Estonia. The center is designed to provide independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, meaning Estonia will be able to service and repair its Chunmoo and K9 systems and in the future possibly IFVs on location.

Estonian companies that are already working with or will soon sign cooperation agreements with Hanwha Aerospace include Nortal, Sensus Q, Frankenburg Technologies, Marduk Technologies and Milrem.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:59

Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

17:50

Kärt Pormeister: Of loan scams and the law

17:13

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling pair lose to Latvia in Milano Cortina Paralympics clash

17:02

Prices at the pump in Estonia dip slightly after midweek spike

16:32

Minister: Drone use in traffic law enforcement needs legal clarity

16:14

Tatjana Gassova: Estonian tourist must-haves — sun, sea and evacuation plans

15:59

Wolf cull season over, quota not quite met

15:38

Experts: President's popularity leaves Reform Party between a rock and a hard place

15:10

Isamaa audit calls ruling Reform Party a finance and economic policy failure

14:27

Estonian women's skaters through to Junior World Championships free skate despite falls

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

05.03

Casino resort firm Bombay Group laying off over half its staff

12:33

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

05.03

Average wage in Estonia was €2,092 in 2025

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

10:37

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

05.03

Minister: Most of Putin's friends already in hell or rotting in prison

05.03

Estonian crime stats: Thefts hit highest level in a decade in 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo