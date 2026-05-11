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Estonia buys 3 more Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from South Korea

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South Korea and Estonian flags.
South Korea and Estonian flags. Source: Hendrik Tali/RKIK
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Estonia has signed a deal to procure three more Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from the South Korean defense company Hanwha Aerospace.

The Chunmoo is a state-of-the-art multiple rocket launcher system designed to provide high mobility and rapid, precise firepower, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The system is mounted on highly mobile 8×8 trucks and can fire both 239 mm guided rockets with a range of up to 80 kilometres and longer-range missiles, such as CTM-290 tactical ballistic missiles with a range of up to 290 kilometres.

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) Janari Kasemets said Estonia signed a deal for six launchers, rockets, and training support at the end of last year, and this has been increased by another three.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said: "From the perspective of military capability, artillery rocket systems are of invaluable importance, which is why we are constantly seeking opportunities to expand our arsenal."  

He added that the deal "reflects our increasingly active and effective cooperation with our South Korean partners."

Last year's deal between the ECDI and Hanwha Aerospace totaled €290 million. The South Korean company also agreed to invest between €40–60 million in the Estonian defence companies over 10 years. 

The first Chunmoo rocket launchers are expected to arrive in Estonia in the second half of 2027.

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