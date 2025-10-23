X!

Estonia to procure South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers

news
South Korea's K239 Chunmoo.
South Korea's K239 Chunmoo. Source: SCANPIX/AFP/William West
news

Estonia plans to acquire South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers to enhance its "deep strike" capability, which would allow the country to "strike the adversary deep within its territory", the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

Estonia aims to acquire the South Korean K239 Chunmoo self-propelled multiple launch rocket system, which is capable of firing several different guided or unguided artillery rockets.

On Thursday, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and South Korean Minister of Defense Ahn Gyu-back signed a bilateral defense cooperation agreement.

"It is important for Estonia to have the capability to strike the adversary deep within its territory. For this, we need to expand our deep strike capability with additional rocket launchers," Pevkur said in a statement.

Estonia started developing these capabilities with the purchase of U.S. HIMARS systems, the first of which arrived this year. An agreement has already been struck with Washington to buy more in the coming years.

"To further strengthen our deep strike capability, the Estonian Defense Forces have selected South Korean-made Chunmoo rocket launchers. A similar solution based on both U.S. and South Korean rocket systems is also being used by Poland," he added.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and South Korea's Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back. Source: Kaitseministeerium

Poland's adapted version, known as the Homar-K, is capable of launching various types of rockets, including ballistic missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers, public broadcaster TVP World reported.

"For me, it is also extremely important that a significant portion of the deal will involve applying the principle of localization in Estonia's industry. This means tens of millions of euros in direct investment into Estonia's defense industry," said Pevkur.

The next step will be the signing of framework agreements.

The details of the Chunmoo rocket launcher procurement will be further discussed at a technical level between the Estonian Center for Defense Investments, South Korea's export agency, and the manufacturer.

Estonia has already procured K9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea's Hanwha Aerospace and will have 36 by the end of next year.

Estonia intends to spend over €10 billion between 2026–2029 to develop a multi-layered air defense system, enhance deep-strike capabilities, improve situational awareness and procure ammunition.

Estonian division Artillery Battalion reservists practised K9 Thunder shooting on the Central training area as part of Exercise Siil 2025. Source: pr/OR-2 Maria Tammeaid, rms/OR-1 Erlend Štaub

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Estonia to procure South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers

