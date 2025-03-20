South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Estonia wants to boost economic and defense cooperation with South Korea at the official opening of the republic's new embassy in Tallinn on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tsahkna said the embassy is an important milestone in the two countries' relations.

"Despite the geographic distance between us, Estonia and the Republic of Korea have a lot in common," the minister added.

He stressed that the two countries' history shows the importance of the rules-based international order, the right to self-determination, and territorial integrity.

"Today, as we are facing several global crises, it is more important than ever to make a joint effort to defend these principles," he said in a statement.

The opening ceremony of the Republic of Korea's embassy took place on March 19, 2025. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tsahkna also met with Kim Hong Kyun, the first vice foreign minister of the Republic of Korea, who attended the ceremony and discussed ways of boosting economic and defense cooperation.

The meeting covered global security, including Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"North Korea is directly contributing to Russia's aggression against Ukraine and they continue to boost military cooperation. This affects the security of us all," Tshakna said.

In recent months, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' top diplomat Jonatan Vseviov, and members of the Riigikogu have all visited South Korea to boost ties with Seoul.

Estonia has purchased weapons – K9 self-propelled howitzers – from South Korea and is likely looking to do so in the future as the government hikes defense spending.

A South Korean-made K9 during a joint training exercise. Source: Ott Aro/Estonian Defense Forces

