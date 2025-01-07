Ministry unveils Estonia's defense procurements for the coming years

The Estonian Ministry of Defense's national defense and deterrence program for 2025-2028 provides a detailed overview of upcoming defense sector investments. The primary procurement priorities for 2025 include HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, medium-range air defense systems, armored vehicles for maneuver units and wheeled self-propelled howitzers.

The first deliveries of HIMARS systems are scheduled for 2025. The acquisition of these rocket systems will provide Estonia with the capability to conduct precision strikes at targets up to 300 kilometers deep into enemy territory. In addition to the weapons systems themselves, the contract covers the procurement of necessary munitions, communication solutions, training, logistics, lifecycle support and the required infrastructure for the designated units, according to the document.

The supply of transport vehicles for wartime units will continue — between 2025 and 2028, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) will receive more than 550 vehicles and over 100 additional transport-related assets.

Deliveries of armored personnel carriers will also continue in 2025, enhancing the protection and mobility of maneuver units. Training for the 2nd Infantry Brigade's maneuver units will transition from trucks to a new type of armored vehicle.

An Estonian CV9035 infantry fighting vehicle. Source: EDF/pildid.mil.ee

In 2024, the Scouts Battalion received most of the planned CV90 support vehicles. However, due to delays in arms deliveries caused by the war in Ukraine, the handover of anti-tank and mortar variants will be completed by 2027 at the latest.

The development of self-propelled artillery units based on the K9 platform will continue during the 2025-2028 period. By the end of 2026, both units will be fully trained to operate 18 artillery systems and equipped with 4x4 armored vehicles. The final artillery deliveries are scheduled for 2025 and 2026.

A third self-propelled artillery battalion will be established within the division, with half of its weapons to be delivered in 2025. The unit will initially receive critical equipment and necessary storage facilities will be set up. The procurement of additional equipment will continue beyond 2028.

K9 'Thunder' self-propelled howitzers on the range at Soodla. Source: Maria Tammeaid

The development of the unmanned aerial strike battery will continue, with the unit set to be equipped with the required munitions in 2025. After completing training in 2026, the battery will be capable of identifying and engaging enemy targets with precision strikes.

The first deliveries of medium-range air defense system equipment for the Air Force will take place in 2025. "The system can be dispersed to provide a sufficiently large coverage area, ensuring the protection of key Defense Forces sites against attacks by helicopters, aircraft and cruise missiles."

The development of the existing air raid warning system will also continue.

The air raid warning system must transmit alerts received by the command and reporting center to all residents of Estonia and members of the Defense Forces within one minute. This will be done through a siren network established by the Rescue Board, ERR radio and TV channels and the mobile phone network.

The first delivery of additional air surveillance radar systems will take place in the first half of 2025, with a second active radar system to be delivered no later than the first half of 2026. Additionally, passive sensor systems will be delivered in 2026, allowing the construction of new wind farms without disrupting air surveillance operations.

An EDF training exercise using Piorun air defence weapon systems. Source: EDF Headquarters/mil.ee

The first deliveries of maritime surveillance radars are scheduled for 2025, marking the start of the renewal of the aging coastal radar system, which is reaching the end of its lifecycle.

Deliveries of portable Piorun air defense launch systems will continue.

In cooperation with the United States, efforts will proceed to equip the 2nd Infantry Brigade's air defense battalion with reconnaissance, communication and command systems. Both brigade battalions will also receive SAAB Giraffe 1X air defense radars.

By 2028, the sights on the Mistral missile systems used by the 2nd Infantry Brigade's air defense battalion will be upgraded. This will enhance their combat capability for nighttime operations and improve their effectiveness against drones.

Missile firing exercise being conducted in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: EDF Headquarters/mil.ee

By the end of 2026, all designated wartime units will receive deliveries of replacement 120 mm towed mortars, as the current systems reach the end of their lifecycle.

By the end of 2027, brigades and battalions will have their unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) upgraded and new micro-drones will be procured for the units.

The supply of 3:1 load-carrying systems and ballistic plates for wartime personnel will continue and is expected to be completed by 2026. All night vision devices and thermal imaging systems designated for wartime units will be procured by 2027 at the latest.

EDF's new night vision devices. Source: Kermo Pastarus/RKIK

In 2025, new operational areas, a radar position (funded through CO2 allowances) and infrastructure for the air defense division will be completed at Ämari Air Base. Additionally, air policing aircraft will be provided with portable shelters. Construction of the Kõpu radar position will also begin.

The expansion of the Nursipalu and Soodla training areas will continue. Over €24 million is planned for compensation, support payments and land purchases during the period.

Between 2025 and 2028, the coastal surveillance radar system will be upgraded to enhance maritime situational awareness.

The equipping of the coastal defense division will continue, along with the training on weapons systems that began in 2024. "The deployment of a land-based missile system, combined with naval mines, will significantly enhance the capability to engage enemy maritime targets."

The replacement of the Navy's Pikker vessel has been postponed to 2029.

€2.2 billion to be spent on munitions

Between 2025 and 2028, Estonia will procure €2.2 billion worth of munitions, with commitments already made through contracts totaling €1.1 billion.

The country will enhance its stockpiles with the following combat munitions: 155 mm artillery shells; anti-tank munitions, including Javelin and Spike LR missiles, as well as disposable anti-tank launchers; additional medium-range air defense missiles as part of existing contracts; 35 mm shells for CV9035 combat vehicles, including both armor-piercing and multi-purpose rounds; 23 mm shells for anti-aircraft cannons and Piorun portable air defense missiles; various rocket types for the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system to increase stockpiles; and naval mines.

In 2025, Estonia will begin the three-phase construction of the Baltic Defense Line. The first phase will involve the creation of prototype strongpoints.

Estonia to wrap up Iraq mission in 2026

Estonia will continue contributing to operations led by the European Union, NATO, the United Nations and the U.S.-led coalition of the willing. Participation will include international military operations in the Middle East (Iraq, Lebanon, Israel and the Red Sea), Africa (Mozambique) and Europe (Italy).

Starting in 2025, Estonia will reduce its personnel contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq to 63 service members and will end its participation in the operation entirely in 2026.

EDF personnel in Iraq. Source: EDF/Hans Vega Lehepuu

In 2025, developments will be completed at the RSOM19 site in Southern Estonia, designed to accommodate the rapid reception of up to 1,000 allied troops and their equipment during a crisis. The facility will provide temporary housing, catering, hygiene services, as well as storage for munitions and equipment for allied units.

A total of €105 million is planned for military aid to Ukraine in 2025. Estonia has previously provided military aid to Ukraine through donations and this assistance will continue at a level of 0.25 percent of Estonia's GDP until at least 2027, amounting to a total of €332 million.

In 2025, Estonia plans to hold training exercises for up to 17,000 reservists. Additionally, a large-scale allied brigade exercise will take place, aimed at testing the ability of allied forces to deploy additional units to Estonia and the country's capacity to receive them.

