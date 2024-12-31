X!

EDF to get new tactical trucks

News
The EDF will procure new tactical trucks from Volvo Defense.
The EDF will procure new tactical trucks from Volvo Defense. Source: Kermo Pastarus/RKIK
News

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) will procure new 4x4 and 6x6 tactical trucks from Volvo Defense.

The EDF's new trucks will allow for fast and effective movement on difficult terrain, improving the success of logistical and tactical operations of units.

The Volvo 44R and 66R trucks are meant for tackling difficult terrain and weather conditions and can be easily configured to carry out different tasks, including transport of personnel and equipment.

The trucks come equipped with modern safety technologies ensuring the driver's safety and reliable operation in difficult circumstances. The vehicles are also fitted with modern driving aids, which meet civilian logistics standards, making them easy and cost-effective to maintain.

Maj. Igor Puusepp, head of terrestrial logistics at the EDF Headquarters, said that the EDF's existing tactical trucks are nearly 50 years in service and in dire need of being replaced.

Over the next year, the EDF will take delivery of new logistical and tactical trucks. In addition to Volvo Defense, vehicles will be provided by Scania Eesti and Veho Eesti. The military vehicles framework agreement will allow the Defense League, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and agencies in the Latvian Defense Ministry's administrative area to also procure new vehicles.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Competition Authority rejects Elektrilevi's request to raise network fees

14:50

Northern Lights on display alongside fireworks on New Year's Eve

14:24

Former EU commissioner leaves Center Party

13:51

Road conditions 'extremely challenging' on New Year's Eve due to snow, ice

13:25

Rescue Board concerned by use of banned pyrotechnics in Estonia

12:52

ERR correspondent in USA: Locals are surprised I don't have a gun

11:57

Salm: Europe will need to take a deep breath and get its act together

11:18

EDF to get new tactical trucks

10:44

Writer August Gailit's remains to be reburied in Estonia

10:01

Expert: Russia's shadow fleet could consist of thousands of vessels

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

29.12

New Russian shadow fleet ship spotted near undersea cable in Gulf of Finland

30.12

Overview of Estonia's 2025 tax changes

28.12

Tallinn to welcome 2025 with concert and drone show

28.12

Stores will stop giving out 1 and 2 cent coins from January 1

30.12

Traffic camera to take pictures of cars using bus lanes in Tallinn

08:29

NATO decides to enhance military presence in the Baltic

30.12

Housing loan interest rate falls to two-year low

30.12

Former Navy chief: Finland's handling of Eagle S highlights Estonia's shortcomings

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo