EDF to get new tactical trucks

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) will procure new 4x4 and 6x6 tactical trucks from Volvo Defense.

The EDF's new trucks will allow for fast and effective movement on difficult terrain, improving the success of logistical and tactical operations of units.

The Volvo 44R and 66R trucks are meant for tackling difficult terrain and weather conditions and can be easily configured to carry out different tasks, including transport of personnel and equipment.

The trucks come equipped with modern safety technologies ensuring the driver's safety and reliable operation in difficult circumstances. The vehicles are also fitted with modern driving aids, which meet civilian logistics standards, making them easy and cost-effective to maintain.

Maj. Igor Puusepp, head of terrestrial logistics at the EDF Headquarters, said that the EDF's existing tactical trucks are nearly 50 years in service and in dire need of being replaced.

Over the next year, the EDF will take delivery of new logistical and tactical trucks. In addition to Volvo Defense, vehicles will be provided by Scania Eesti and Veho Eesti. The military vehicles framework agreement will allow the Defense League, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and agencies in the Latvian Defense Ministry's administrative area to also procure new vehicles.

--

