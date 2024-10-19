Estonian Defense Forces upgrade vehicle fleet

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) has received the first new Scania G410 6x4 tractor trucks, which will enhance the capability of its logistics units. Other new vehicles are also set to arrive in Estonia over the course of this and next year, improving the logistical and tactical capabilities of the EDF's units.

The new tractor trucks will partially replace the currently used DAF 2300 series vehicles. "The arrival of the new vehicles marks a new era where the Defense Forces will no longer have to rely solely on equipment that has been previously used by allies, but will serve the country with new, modern vehicles," said Erko Sepri, strategic category manager for vehicles, machinery and logistics) at the Estonian Centre for Defense Investment (ECDI).

"I am very pleased that, after long procurement and production processes, the first vehicles have arrived," Sepri, added.

The new, modern tractor trucks feature essential driver assistance systems and closely resemble trucks used in civilian logistics, which simplifies the maintenance and after-sales service of military vehicles. The special hydraulic systems on the vehicles were built by the Estonian company GoCraft OÜ.

"The introduction of modern vehicles is an important positive step towards sustainability because a major challenge with used technology has been the availability of spare parts," said Maj. Raigo Puusepp, chief technician of the EDF.

"However, modern equipment naturally requires a different approach to repairs, which poses increasingly higher challenges to the skills and tools of the Defense Forces' repair personnel. The impact of logistical capabilities on servicing combat units of the Defense Forces is significant, and it necessitates the need for more capable technology," Maj. Puusepp said.

The upcoming vehicle deliveries for this and next year encompass both logistical vehicles suited for road travel and tactical vehicles capable of off-road operations. Beyond Scania Eesti AS, Veho Eesti and Volvo Defence AB are also the suppliers of those military vehicles.

The total value of the military vehicle framework agreement is approximately €693 million, allowing for the acquisition of vehicles not only for the Defense Forces but also for the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit), the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Latvian Ministry of Defense and its agencies

