UK assigns brigade for Estonia's defense, pledges tanks

The ministers of defense of the U.K. and Estonia on Thursday signed a bilateral defense roadmap outlining the two countries' joint commitments and plans for strengthening Estonia's forward defense and NATO's eastern flank, including pledging Challenger 3 tanks and designating a high-readiness brigade for Estonian defense.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) met with his British counterpart, Defense Secretary John Healy, on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, according to a press release.

"Close defense cooperation between Estonia and the United Kingdom is becoming increasingly concrete," Pevkur said, adding that the newly signed roadmap stems from NATO's regional plans.

"One of its key aspects is the long-term commitment that the U.K. will assign the 4th Brigade as a reinforcement for Estonia," he noted. "This brigade will be maintained at high readiness in the U.K. to reinforce Estonia in times of crisis and conflict."

Beginning July 2025, the 4th Brigade will be prepared to swiftly move to Estonia in accordance with NATO defense plans and arising needs.

Pevkur noted that the two countries will continue working together to develop plans for the pre-positioning of brigade stocks and equipment in Estonia as well.

"I am pleased that under the agreement signed today, the U.K. will deploy its newest and most modern combat equipment to Estonia, including Archer self-propelled howitzers, Boxer and Ajax armored personnel carriers and Challenger 3 tanks," he highlighted.

The Estonian defense minister said that the deployment of this brigade to Estonia will be exercised regularly by means of reinforcement exercises and other regular exercise deployments.

"One such event is the large-scale Hedgehog (Siil) exercise in 2025, where the reinforcement brigade assigned to us will be participating as well," he added.

More than just brigade

In addition to this newly assigned reinforcement brigade, the U.K. also maintains a permanently stationed armored battlegroup in Estonia, which has served as part of the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) since 2017.

The U.K. is also supporting the development of the Estonian Division and its headquarters, providing not only staff officers but also a deputy commander, a post held by a British brigadier general. The U.K. is likewise advising Estonia on the development of the latter's deep fire capabilities.

The Estonian Division consists of two brigades – the 1st Infantry Brigade, based primarily in Tapa, and the 2nd Infantry Brigade, located in Southern Estonia.

The ministry noted that on its part, Estonia will ensure the best possible host nation support for British troops deployed to Estonia, including the necessary infrastructure and logistical support.

The newly signed defense roadmap further includes agreements on cooperation in joint procurements as well as opportunities for defense industry development.

ERR reported last October that the U.K. had pledged to assign a heavy mechanized infantry brigade for Estonia's defense. The U.K. is expected to maintain two such units, equipped with tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, in constant readiness. They are among the most powerful units of the British Army.

Click here (link to PDF) to read Thursday's joint statement in full.

