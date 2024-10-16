X!

US military service members still not moved into new Reedo base

News
Reedo kaitseväe linnak.
Reedo kaitseväe linnak. Source: Kermo Pastarus/RKIK
News

A newly built military base near the town of Võru in South Estonia remains largely vacant around a month after completion, and is awaiting United States military personnel to move in, regional daily Lõuna Postimees reported.

Reedo base was purpose built to host NATO allies at a cost of around €21 million and opened to fanfare mid-month last month, but as of present, it seems likely that U.S. personnel will still be marking Thanksgiving and Christmas at the current, temporary facilities at Taara barracks, Lõuna Postimees wrote.

The main reason given is a lack of amenities currently available at the facility, the daily added.

However, their presence remains a given, U.S. Embassy spokesperson Mike Snyder told ERR News.

He said: "The U.S. and Estonia have a long history of working together on defense, stretching back even before Estonia's membership in NATO 20 years ago." 

"At the Madrid NATO Summit, President Biden announced the U.S. would enhance its rotational presence in the Baltic states, and our troops have been proudly training and living side-by-side with their Estonian colleagues since that time." 

The newly-opened Reedo military base, which serves South Estonia and can host both EDF and allied troops. Source: Kermo Pastarus/RKIK

"U.S. service members have enjoyed the hospitality of the Estonian 2nd Infantry Brigade and the people of Võru and we hope to continue those positive relations into the future," Snyder added.

Maj. Joseph Bush, U.S. Army V Corps Forward Spokesperson, told ERR News: "As the U.S. Army's only forward Corps, V Corps leaders work closely with allies and partners to determine where best to align forces by rigorous evaluation of the operational environment and analysis of regional threats. Camp Reedo is an important part of our plan to align forces in region."

He confirmed that U.S. personnel will be moving into the camp once it is completed.

"The construction of medical, administrative, and workspace facilities at Camp Reedo are still underway and we are working closely with the Estonian government to finalize the details of the agreement that will allow our soldiers to move into their new home as soon as possible. We look forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with our Estonian allies and appreciate their tireless efforts as Camp Reedo nears completion," Maj. Bush continued.

Location of the Reedo military base in South Estonia (red pin). Source: Google Maps

Work on military facilities in South Estonia, including the expansion of the Nursipalu training area, has been ongoing in the changed security situation and to bring things up to par with their northern Estonian equivalent, including the Tapa military base.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) 1st Brigade covers the north, where the lead NATO land forces nation is the U.K., while the 2nd EDF Brigade and the U.S. generally fulfill that role in the southern half of the country.

The new base at Reedo opened in mid-September. It can accommodate up to 1,000 Estonian and allied military personnel.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:24

Survey: Trust in Estonian government, Riigikogu down sharply since summer

16:58

Andrus Kaarelson: What the 'defense tax' will really buy

16:25

Estonian parliament recognizes mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

16:22

Ministry: 727 births registered in September 2024

15:57

Support group in Estonia helps men get through divorce crises

15:54

Weightlifter Mart Seim finishes season early

15:52

Eesti 200 MP to use Just Transition Fund support for a wood processing plant

15:25

Piret Hartman: We would starve relying only on the invisible hand

15:14

Hasso Krull: Politicians also have the option of not doing to avoid regret

15:02

US military service members still not moved into new Reedo base

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.10

AirBaltic small shareholder looking to buy Estonia's Nordica

15.10

Kaja Kallas to have nine-member cabinet as European Commission vice-president

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

15.10

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

15.10

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee

15.10

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

07:54

Two youths charged in Tori municipality murder case

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo