US soldiers from 7th Cavalry Regiment move into €21-million Võru barracks

Stars and Stripes patch on a US military member's sleeve (photo is illustrative).
Stars and Stripes patch on a US military member's sleeve (photo is illustrative). Source: EDF headquarters.
United States military personnel have taken possession of a new €21-million base in Võru County, South Estonia, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The facility, in Reedo, near the town of Võru, replaces an earlier set-up which had reportedly not been up to scratch, while the upgrades now in place offer better cooperation with Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel and other allies.

The newly arrived personnel are from the prestigious 7th Cavalry Regiment, more specifically a reconnaissance unit from its 5th Battalion.

The unit is focused on enhancing coordination with Estonian forces, particularly in armored vehicle operations and night-time exercises.

Location of the Reedo military base in South Estonia (red pin). Source: Google Maps

Commanding officer Lt Col. Mike Hefti told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The type of equipment we have, which is different from some of the infantry units that have been here: We're a reconnaissance squadron so we primarily fight at night."

Lt Col. Hefti addressed the concerns local residents can sometimes have about night exercises.

"We are aware of the noise and so we won't be as loud at nighttime," he noted.

EDF Lt Col. Antti Viljaste, who took command of the EDF's 2nd Brigade (South) at the start of this year, said the deployment represents a valuable opportunity to develop new skills.

He said: "Since we are expecting new armored vehicles this year, this provides a good opportunity to practice cooperation between their infantry combat vehicles and our armored vehicles."

September's opening ceremony at Camp Reedo. Source: Kermo Pastarus/RKIK

"Overall, their instructors' knowledge and experience will leave a lasting impact here, helping to develop both our trainees and instructors," he added.

The new personnel will move into the newly completed temporary defense reception campus, which cost €21 million and replaced the containers used previously.

Peeter Karja, southern portfolio manager with the State Defense Investment Center (RKIK), said: "As of today we have ensured everything is in place for them to move in here."

This includes rest and recuperation details as well as pure military aspects.

"The facilities required for weapon storage are also in place, and equipment for a gym, for example, will arrive shortly," Karja added.

Lt Col. Hefti of the U.S. Army shed some more light on the new facilities, saying: "So we have some extra containers here that are for medical area; a couple of classrooms to train soldiers in."

Reedo barracks is located three kilometers from Võru. A shuttle bus will be introduced to facilitate soldier movement off-base, with expenses covered by the allies, Karja noted.

Use of the barracks was delayed for a previous unit due to unmet facility standards; the containers will still be used for the classrooms and medical point mentioned.

The 7th Cavalry Regiment traces its lineage back to the immediate post-Civil War period, and an early commander was Lt Col. George Custer, no less. It forms a part of the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry Division.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Mirjam Mõttus.



