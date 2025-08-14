X!

Gallery: Prime minister visits US troops stationed in south Estonia

Prime Minister Kristen Michal visited Reedo Military Base to meet U.S. soldiers stationed in South Estonia on August 11, 2025.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) visited U.S. troops on a nine-month rotation in Estonia this week and got an overview of their activities and experiences at Reedo Base.

The U.S. 7th Cavalry Regiment's 5th Squadron has been stationed at the barracks in Võru County, in south Estonia, since January. They are the first rotation to stay at the new €21 million military campus.

The prime minister was given a tour and saw their equipment, living and training facilities, including the accommodation complex, gym, dining hall, and shop.

"Naturally, we had the opportunity to talk with the soldiers and get to know them; they are here on a nine-month rotation. Both our own soldiers and the U.S. allies are very satisfied, and cooperation is excellent. Recently, they also took part in a triathlon and a fishing competition. Thank you!" he wrote on social media after the visit on Monday (August 14).

U.S. troops have been present in Estonia since 2023, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They are based in south Estonia and also in Tapa, where they have trained Estonian troops how to use HIMARS.

The unit at Reedo is assigned to the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade (South). It has cutting-edge equipment, including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and participated in Estonia's biggest Exercise Hedgehog in May.

There are around 700 U.S. troops in Estonia, the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations estimates.

Task Force Warpaint

5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment is an armoured reconnaissance squadron and part of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia. They are also known as Task Force Warpaint and have been set up as a unique formation that specializes in both dismounted and mounted armored reconnaissance, serving as the eyes and ears for higher-level commanders.

They are the most modernized armoured reconnaissance squadron in the United States Army and fight with the M2A4 Bradley, the new Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle, Mortars, Anti-Tank weapons, and numerous other technologies and systems.

Their unique capability and training allows them to fight primarily at night and in the worst conditions, especially when drones, helicopters, planes, and satellites are impacted by various conditions and unable to support.

Task Force Warpaint has served in Europe before and deployed in under a week to Europe when Russia invaded Ukraine. As part of the XVIII Airborne Corps, the reconnaissance squadron can deploy anywhere in the world in under 96-hours with armour capability.

Editor: Helen Wright

