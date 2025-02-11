X!

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

Handover ceremony at Camp Reedo.
Handover ceremony at Camp Reedo. Source: EDF/Markus Kaupmees
A prestigious United States Army unit is now fully installed at the Reedo Base in South Estonia, where it has been deployed on rotation.

Following a handover ceremony at Camp Reedo, just outside the town of Võru, the U.S. Army's 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, is now installed at Reedo and assigned to the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) 2nd Infantry Brigade (South).

Brigade commander Lt. Col. Antti Viljaste told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the new U.S. formation is a cavalry reconnaissance unit, which will complement the brigade and other EDF units.

He said: "While light infantry generally has the same capabilities as our own infantry battalions, a cavalry reconnaissance unit, as the name suggests, is focused on reconnaissance."

"They have the necessary capabilities that allow them to conduct reconnaissance more effectively, both in terms of combat equipment and various observation techniques," Viljaste went on.

M2 Bradley Armored Fighting Vehicle (picture is illustrative). Source: Sgt. Eric Garland / Wikimedia Commons

"In general, the battalion stationed here will fully participate in all the exercises included in the infantry brigade's training cycle," he added.

The unit has cutting-edge equipment, including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment will be deployed in Estonia through September.

The base at Reedo has been brought up to standard since it previously consisted mostly of containers, and various amenities have been installed.

The 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment traces its lineage back to its formation in 1866, soon after the Civil War ended, at Fort Riley, Kansas. An early commander was General George Armstrong Custer (1839-1876) of "last stand" fame.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

