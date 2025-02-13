X!

Ago Ruus' haunting Arctic photo exhibition reveals explorer's doomed quest

News
News

A photography exhibition which has opened in Võru showcases haunting images that capture the allure of the unknown—and the tragic fate of explorers chasing a land that never existed, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The exhibition is made up of photos taken nearly 50 years ago by acclaimed cinematographer Ago Ruus, who was documenting a doomed Arctic expedition that started at the turn of the last century.

Through the images, Ruus not only documents the Arctic landscape but also invites viewers to contemplate what drives humans to explore the unknown.

At the time he took the images, as a young cinematographer, he was filming a movie about the Estonian-born polar explorer Eduard von Toll.

Speaking about his rationale for the present-day exhibition, Ruus said: "It is that mysterious call, the one that pulls people beyond the horizon, that makes them breathe faster and their hearts tremble when they reach some distant land, an endless shore, or the mountains.

"And it was this same force that drove scientists and explorers to seek out that mysterious land, despite all the hardships."

"That expedition, of course, ended sadly," he went on.

"As a result, two years later, they went missing in the north—who knows what happened to them? As for Sannikov Land, it was only in 1934, if I'm not mistaken, that it was officially acknowledged that such a land didn't exist at all—that it was a mirage."

Titled Kutse, the exhibition can be seen at the Võru County Museum (Vana-Võromaa Kultuurikoda) gallery and showcases images from his first film shoot in the Arctic way back in 1977.

At the time, as a young cinematographer, he was filming an eponymous biopic called Eduard Toll. Kiindumused, a project he undertook as a third-year student at the Moscow Film Institute.

With a screenplay written by the future president of Estonia, Lennart Meri (1929–2006), the movie depicted Toll's expedition in search of the mythical Sannikov Land and required Ruus to gain real experience by accompanying an Arctic expedition.

This allowed him to capture both moving and still images of the Arctic landscape; it is the stills, which he has only now, decades later, reflected upon and revisited, that form the core of the new exhibition.

Ruus, 75, a native of Võru County, is a respected researcher of South Estonian photographers and has worked as a cinematographer on many well-known Tallinnfilm productions, including Nukitsamees (1981) and Kõrboja peremees (1979).

He collaborated with Lennart Meri on several movies too.

The Kutse exhibition will be open at the Võru County Museum on Katariina allee 11 in Võru town center until the last days of March.

Born in Tallinn, Eduard von Toll (1858–1902), properly speaking a geologist, led the ill-fated Russian Polar Expedition (1900–1903) to find Sannikov Land, but after getting trapped on the ice, he and his team vanished while attempting to reach the mainland from Bennett Island.

Sannikov Land itself (Russian: Земля Санникова) was a phantom island in the Arctic Ocean. Its supposed existence attracted attention in 19th-century Russia and elsewhere.

It was named after explorer Yakov Sannikov, who claimed to have seen the landmass during an expedition to the New Siberian Islands a century before Toll's last journey.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Mirjam Mõttus.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:16

Court dismisses Semetron field hospital procurement complaint

16:51

Ago Ruus' haunting Arctic photo exhibition reveals explorer's doomed quest

16:42

Isamaa chair expects steadfastness from Europe in light of US steps

15:51

Opinion: Price rises to outpace tax hikes

15:26

Could EU forces guarantee Ukraine's independence — Estonian politicians disagree

15:17

Estonian scientist in his sixth year heading up an Antarctic research base

14:43

Defense minister: Let's not make negotiations easy for Putin

14:42

Economist: Estonia resting on laurels after success in the noughties

14:37

Expert: Let us not swallow Putin's bloody omelet

14:19

EKRE leader: Estonia should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.02

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

12.02

10 takeaways from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2025

09:35

MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement Updated

12.02

Minister: US has been interested in Estonia's rare earth metals for years now

12.02

Baltic states' electricity prices surge due to low renewables, high gas prices

11.02

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

11.02

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

12.02

Tallinn Airport: Lack of aircraft is also a problem for other airlines

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo