Ice rinks still open despite warm weather and rain

News
Tartu City Hall.
Tartu City Hall. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

Although warm weather and rain have melted the snow at South Estonia's ski resorts, ice rinks equipped with refrigeration systems are still open for winter sports enthusiasts.

Despite unseasonably warm winter temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius this week as well as rain, the ice at the Vastseliina rink in Võru County remains smooth and excellent for skating.

"Maintaining the ice requires quite a bit of work. Three to four times a week before training sessions, someone has to hop on the ice resurfacing machine and take a round. Right now, as long as the sun is not shining, this rink can last beautifully even at +10 degrees until the end of March," Tanel Tähe, ice master at the Vastseliina rink, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

In Tartu, a great deal of effort is put into maintaining the annual winter ice rink on Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats.)

"Skating can be enjoyed in rain, with water, or without it, but the key to keeping the ice in good condition is removing water from the surface as quickly as possible after rainfall. The ice resurfacing machine is powerful enough that when used properly, it collects a significant amount of water, allowing the ice to cool down again," said Toomas Õige, the ice master at the Tartu rink.

Skater Maria told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday: "It's not exactly pleasant, to be honest — my socks are slowly getting wet, and it feels damp overall — but the ice is actually quite okay."

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

