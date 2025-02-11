X!

Rare natural ice rink draws skaters to Audru

News
Skaters on the Audru wetlands, following the recent freeze.
Skaters on the Audru wetlands, following the recent freeze. Source: ERR
News

A relatively unusual stretch of naturally-formed ice has formed on wetlands in southwestern Estonia, attracting skaters and ice hockey players eager to enjoy the pristine conditions.

The recent cold weather has frozen flooded floodplains and fields, and locals have called the winter spectacle, at Audru, in Pärnu County, unprecedented.

Evelin Linkolm, an environmental specialist in the area, said she has never seen an ice field like this on the meadowland before, telling "Aktuaalne kaamera": "I really haven't seen an area like this to this extent. Usually, there's snow covering it intermittently. /.../ It's just wonderful that people are resourceful, have found this naturally formed area, and are using it for sports."

For some, the ice is not just for skating but for playing ice hockey as well. One participant, Tõnno, took the opportunity to get out onto the ice with his hockey gear. "You have to make the most of these perfect conditions. Considering this winter, these are absolutely fantastic conditions," Tõnno said.

Another skater enjoying the conditions, Tiia, who described the experience as being "Awesome. Today, it's fully skateable. Yesterday was still a bit extreme, but today you can skate with confidence. No cracking, no breaking."

Elen, another enthusiast, said she is always on the lookout for opportunities to skate on natural ice. "I love searching for natural ice. Last year, there was natural ice in Soomaa, and also right here at Audru beach. I always look for natural ice. /.../ The whole environment around you—the wind, the air—it's just a completely different kind of experience."

For Kairi, who was a first-timer skating on the Audru meadow, having the right equipment makes all the difference. "Your skates need to be good. Regular figure skates might not be the best choice. But today, the conditions are excellent," she said.

Not everyone came fully prepared, however. "I came along, but they didn't give me a hockey stick, so I'm just here warming up," Anella told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

For another hobbyist, Raili, the joy of skating is something truly special. "It's just such a great feeling. All your worries disappear, and only joy remains," she said, adding she plans to return soon.

"We'll bring the kids along too—kick sleds, sleds, skates—everything we have at home that can go on the ice," she added.

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with excitement as people have been sharing information about the vast expanses of stunning natural ice, not only at Audru but in other locations across Estonia.

Audru is also a well-known stopover for migratory birds in spring and autumn.

The original "Aktuaalne kaamera" segment is in the video player below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Kristi Raidla.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:02

Telia backtracks on automatic internet upgrade campaign

11:25

Margus Tsahkna: We should fear the aggressor's success, not its defeat

10:55

Coalition still discussing votes for grey passport holders

10:22

Statistics: Estonia accommodates 3.6 million tourists in 2024

09:56

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

09:52

Rare natural ice rink draws skaters to Audru

09:25

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against prime minister

08:47

Competition authority flags concerns over EV charging market practices

08:05

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

07:28

Estonia's electricity price over €190 per MWh Tuesday, peak for 2025 so far

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

10.02

Price drops for Tallinn-Vilnius train joint ticket

09:56

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

10.02

Tallinn to initiate new development plan for Linnahall

09.02

Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid

10.02

Nuclear power plant construction to cost the state €120 million over next decade

10.02

Hydrogen taxis with state support could begin operating in Tallinn by March

08.02

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania disconnected from Russian power grid

10.02

Estonian president calls on Europe to stop all trade with Russia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo