Rare natural ice rink draws skaters to Audru

A relatively unusual stretch of naturally-formed ice has formed on wetlands in southwestern Estonia, attracting skaters and ice hockey players eager to enjoy the pristine conditions.

The recent cold weather has frozen flooded floodplains and fields, and locals have called the winter spectacle, at Audru, in Pärnu County, unprecedented.

Evelin Linkolm, an environmental specialist in the area, said she has never seen an ice field like this on the meadowland before, telling "Aktuaalne kaamera": "I really haven't seen an area like this to this extent. Usually, there's snow covering it intermittently. /.../ It's just wonderful that people are resourceful, have found this naturally formed area, and are using it for sports."

For some, the ice is not just for skating but for playing ice hockey as well. One participant, Tõnno, took the opportunity to get out onto the ice with his hockey gear. "You have to make the most of these perfect conditions. Considering this winter, these are absolutely fantastic conditions," Tõnno said.

Another skater enjoying the conditions, Tiia, who described the experience as being "Awesome. Today, it's fully skateable. Yesterday was still a bit extreme, but today you can skate with confidence. No cracking, no breaking."

Elen, another enthusiast, said she is always on the lookout for opportunities to skate on natural ice. "I love searching for natural ice. Last year, there was natural ice in Soomaa, and also right here at Audru beach. I always look for natural ice. /.../ The whole environment around you—the wind, the air—it's just a completely different kind of experience."

For Kairi, who was a first-timer skating on the Audru meadow, having the right equipment makes all the difference. "Your skates need to be good. Regular figure skates might not be the best choice. But today, the conditions are excellent," she said.

Not everyone came fully prepared, however. "I came along, but they didn't give me a hockey stick, so I'm just here warming up," Anella told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

For another hobbyist, Raili, the joy of skating is something truly special. "It's just such a great feeling. All your worries disappear, and only joy remains," she said, adding she plans to return soon.

"We'll bring the kids along too—kick sleds, sleds, skates—everything we have at home that can go on the ice," she added.

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with excitement as people have been sharing information about the vast expanses of stunning natural ice, not only at Audru but in other locations across Estonia.

Audru is also a well-known stopover for migratory birds in spring and autumn.

The original "Aktuaalne kaamera" segment is in the video player below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!