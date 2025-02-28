Tartu's ice rink to close on March 1

This Saturday (March 1), the ice rink will celebrate the end of its fifth season and the upcoming Shrove Tuesday with an ice skating party and a festive gathering. On Monday, the seasonal facility will start to be dismantled.

The finale will start on the morning of March 1 at 10 a.m. when both the rink and Café Däp open, offering pea soup and vastlakuklid at affordable prices throughout the day.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., skaters will be welcomed with a music selection by development coach Killu Kolsar. Additionally, fun and sporty Shrove Tuesday competitions will take place at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., with prizes sponsored by MyFitness for the best participants.

The dismantling of the ice rink will begin on the morning of March 3. During construction work, Tartu's event management center asks everyone to follow the installed fences and tape to ensure safe movement.

The rink opened on December 5. Over the season, more than 16,700 pairs of skates were rented out, exceeding last season's number by over a thousand.

