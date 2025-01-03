X!

Tartu Christmas Village closes with concert and Seto party this weekend

This weekend provides the last chance to experience Tartu's Christmas Village until next winter. On Saturday there will be live music from Estonian-Duitch duo midnight may, while on Sunday, Tartuvians are invited to join the traditional winter celebrations of the Seto people on Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) .

Electronic, ambient, indie and dance duo midnight may have performed at festivals and events all over Estonia and released their debut album "Erase" in 2024. Their live show will take place at the Christmas Village on Town Hall Square this Saturday, January 4. from 6 to 7 p.m.. 

In what has become something of a tradition, the City of Tartu has been celebrating the winter holidays with the Seto people in accordance with their unique customs, including Leelo choirs and dancing. This year will be no exception, with Seto dancing set to take place on Town Hall Square, along with speeches from Mayor Tartu Urmas Klaas and Head of the Seto Community Urmo Uiboleht on Sunday, January 5. The party gets underway at 6 p.m. with everyone encouraged to join in with the Seto dancing.

The cafés in Tartu's Christmas Village will be open until January 4, while the ice skating rink in town Hall Square is set to remain in operation until March 2.

Editor: Michael Cole

