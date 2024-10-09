X!

Budget cuts expected to adversely affect cultural life in Setomaa

Seto leelopäev.
Seto leelopäev. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
Cuts in cultural subsidies will mean major changes in the cultural life of Setomaa, South Estonia. On Wednesday, the Seto Congress met to discuss what to do if state support for local culture is indeed reduced.

In Setomaa, a number of cultural events and activities have only been able to take place thanks to state support. The government's plans to cut cultural subsidies will necessitate considerable changes in the cultural life of the border municipality.

"Let's just say that no one has told me the exact figures yet, but we are hearing that the cut in the cultural program will be somewhere around five percent and the cut in the development fund will be bigger, around ten percent," said Raul Kudre, Mayor of Setomaa Municipality.

"If we are talking about cutting the support for the traditional Leelo choir again or cancelling some of the events and activities that really are the custodians of our culture, it will be painful, so maybe we will have to do less," said Raul Kudre, Mayor of Setomaa Municipality.

The most important cultural events in Setomaa will not be cancelled, although there will definitely be fewer choir tours next year.

"If we start to visit Tallinn, Valga County or Mulgimaa, it would require so much additional support or the possibility to be reimbursed for the travel that it would not be possible to have this kind of party. Joy comes from the heart and soul as well. It's always good to be subsidized, but if you take it away, life won't stop," said Jane Vabarna, head of the Verska Naase Leelo Choir.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

