Seto Folk and Dance Festival to be held in Värska

Seto Folk Festival.
Seto Folk Festival. Source: Seto Folk
This weekend the Seto Folk and III Seto Dance Festival will take place in Värska, Setomaa. The festival brings together dance, music, and hiking fans by offering a rich culture program that intertwines the traditional Seto legacy with modern-day presentation methods.

This year, Seto folk is titled Aita kanda" and invites everyone to participate in different workshops, hikes, and concerts.

The III Seto Dance Festival, titled "Kad'ah kavvõkõso" promises to offer unforgettable experiences for both dancers and spectators, presenting Seto dance in all its diversity and authenticity.

The party will also be attended by guests from Kihnu, Mulgimaa, Võru County and Latvia.

Performers will bring many different genres and styles to the stage, such as Zetod, a Seto band born in Värska, South Estonian reggae performed by Angus, the vocal sextet Estonian voices, singer Mari Kalkun, and many others.

Seto Folk takes place from June 28-29 in Värska.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

