Police officers' troupe debuts at Men's Dance Festival this weekend

This weekend, officers from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will trade uniforms for folk dress as their troupe debuts at the fifth Estonian Men's Dance Festival.

Held in Rakvere on June 6–7, "Viiekordne" marks the fifth edition of the all-male dance festival, where PPA dancers will join other men's folk dance groups from across the country.

Tõelise Tundega Mehed was formed around the start of the new year. Member Kert Uustalu said his initial doubts faded after working with troupe instructor Marju Aul.

"I think that's the positive side of having an instructor — that she pushes you to give it your all," Uustalu said.

The group's most experienced dancer, Allar Lehtlaan, said work on preparations for the festival have gone smoothly despite dancers' various skill levels and shift work schedules.

"It's been pretty enjoyable," he said, likewise echoing Uustalu's praise for their instructor. "Everyone shows up and everyone contributes."

The group also includes a police officer's son, basic school student Richard Lek, who said he is looking forward to heading to the festival on Thursday.

"Just to have fun and get a break from school," Lek said, adding he hopes everyone will still be getting along by the time they head back home afterward.

'They showed up and danced'

Instructor Marju Aul, a PPA colleague who has previously worked mainly with women's troupes, said working with an all-male group this time made for a fun challenge.

The experience has also given her confidence to aim for other future dance festivals.

"The guys' sense of humor, their easygoing attitude, their joy in dancing — all of that combined," Aul said, describing what she has enjoyed about working with the group.

"And just the fact that they want to do this," she added. "That they showed up, danced and everything has been great."

The V Estonian Men's Dance Festival "Viiekordne" will take place in Rakvere on June 6–7.

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