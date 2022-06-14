Watch again: III Estonian Women's Dance Festival 'Story of the Family'

News
Dancers performing in the III Estonian Women's Dance Festival
Dancers performing in the III Estonian Women's Dance Festival "Story of the Family" at Jõgeva Stadium. June 11, 2022. Source: Jõgeva Municipality/Facebook
News

The III Estonian Women's Dance Festival, "The Story of the Family," was held in Jõgeva on Saturday, June 11, the final performance of which was broadcast live on ETV. Watch the III Women's Dance Festival again in full below.

Originally scheduled to be held last year, the III Estonian Women's Dance Festival wove into a whole a grandmother's activities, a mother's daily life and a child's joyful play.

"The Story of the Family" brought together more than 4,100 dancers on Saturday — women and girls of three generations bound by shared love, hope, and time spent together.

Another 162 men were also guest dancers for part of the performance.

The III Women's Dance Festival featured 21 dances danced by categories of folk dance troupes ranging from girls and young women to "grandmothers."

The principal choreographer of the III Women's Dance Festival was Ave Anslan, who served as consultant to Ülo Luht, principal choreographer of the first two women's dance festivals — "The Story of the Woman" in 2011, and "The Story of the Man" in 2016.

Three performances of the dance festival were held on Saturday, the third and final of which was broadcast live on ETV that evening.

Click here to see photos shared by Jõgeva Municipality of Saturday's performance and event.

Click here to watch ETV's full-length broadcast of the III Estonian Women's Dance Festival.

Dancers performing in the III Estonian Women's Dance Festival "Story of the Family" at Jõgeva Stadium. June 11, 2022. Source: Jõgeva Municipality/Facebook

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:50

Riigikogu to vote on Liina Kersna no-confidence motion Thursday Updated

18:43

Reform, SDE and Isamaa fail to reach common ground on price of energy

17:17

Municipalities missing deadlines because of construction register errors

16:52

Summer break starts for Ukrainian schoolchildren studying at Tallinn school

16:49

Circuit court overturns Eesti Ekspress journalists' fines

16:18

Court rejects environmental group's shale oil plant permit complaint

16:17

Court annuls public transport mask-wearing fine

15:50

TÜ study: COVID-19 infections on decline for third month in a row

15:19

Kaia Kanepi out of Berlin WTA tournament in first round

14:52

Former justice chancellor: Kallas misusing Constitution

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.06

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn

13.06

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

13.06

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

03.06

Disney+ launches in Estonia this month

10.06

Estonia summons Russian ambassador to condemn Putin's comments

13.06

Prisma developer stops Saue site construction work, new location sought

11:47

Magnitude 2.3 earthquake detected off Estonia's northwest coast

10:38

Flags at half-mast nationwide mark June 1941 deportations 81st anniversary

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: