Watch again: III Estonian Women's Dance Festival 'Story of the Family'

The III Estonian Women's Dance Festival, "The Story of the Family," was held in Jõgeva on Saturday, June 11, the final performance of which was broadcast live on ETV. Watch the III Women's Dance Festival again in full below.

Originally scheduled to be held last year, the III Estonian Women's Dance Festival wove into a whole a grandmother's activities, a mother's daily life and a child's joyful play.

"The Story of the Family" brought together more than 4,100 dancers on Saturday — women and girls of three generations bound by shared love, hope, and time spent together.

Another 162 men were also guest dancers for part of the performance.

The III Women's Dance Festival featured 21 dances danced by categories of folk dance troupes ranging from girls and young women to "grandmothers."

The principal choreographer of the III Women's Dance Festival was Ave Anslan, who served as consultant to Ülo Luht, principal choreographer of the first two women's dance festivals — "The Story of the Woman" in 2011, and "The Story of the Man" in 2016.

Three performances of the dance festival were held on Saturday, the third and final of which was broadcast live on ETV that evening.

Click here to see photos shared by Jõgeva Municipality of Saturday's performance and event.

Click here to watch ETV's full-length broadcast of the III Estonian Women's Dance Festival.

Dancers performing in the III Estonian Women's Dance Festival "Story of the Family" at Jõgeva Stadium. June 11, 2022. Source: Jõgeva Municipality/Facebook

