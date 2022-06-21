Estonian National Museum welcomes its millionth visitor this summer

The Estonian National Museum celebrates its one-millionth visitor this June and will give away a precious set of tailor-made national costumes to mark the occasion.

The museum opened its doors to visitors in October 2016, and visitor numbers have now returned to pre-pandemic levels. This month the museum is expecting to welcome its one-millionth visitor.

To celebrate, researchers will give the millionth visitor a set of tailor-made folk costumes produced at the museum's costume lab. They will be able to pick their choice of parish.

With its 6,000 square meters of exhibition space the Estonian National Museum is the biggest in Estonia. Most of the exhibition space is dedicated to two permanent exhibitions.

"Echo of the Urals" exhibition provides insight into the lifestyle, culture, languages, and genetic background of indigenous Finno-Ugric peoples, who inhabit area stretching from Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea to the Taymyr Peninsula and Yenisei River in Siberia.

The museum displays such diverse settlements as a Komi hut, an Udmurtian shed, a Karelian sauna, a Sámi house and a Khanty forest camp. An exhibition of this size and scope on the Finno-Ugric nations has not been on display before.

The Estonian National Museum also hosts several temporary exhibitions. The current exhibition "Beauty of Colours. Golden Age of Estonian Art from the Enn Kunila Collection" features works by the most important Estonian painters from the first half of the 20th century. The exhibition "Universe of the Farmyard: Creators of Southern Estonia" showcases the work of southern Estonian artists, illuminating their distinctive identity based on the local customs and a close relationship with nature.

The Estonian National Museum is among the most well-known institutions in Estonia.

