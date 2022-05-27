Tartu Municipality makes alternative proposal for ERM plot development

The Estonian National Museum (ERM) building in Tartu.
The Estonian National Museum (ERM) building in Tartu. Source: Estonian National Museum
Tartu Municipality has proposed amendments to existing plans for the development of land in the vicinity of the Estonian National Museum (ERM), which would mean areas closest to the ERM remain free of new buildings. In return, the municipality requests an exchange of land with the state in the surrounding area.

Following consultations with representatives of the ERM and the Union of Estonian Architects on the impact of construction works on the land adjacent to the museum building, Tartu municipality agrees that it is still possible to avoid building on those areas closest to the ERM (Erminurme 28 and Ermi 15 and 17).

"The aim of this (new proposal), would be to leave these properties unbuilt and replace them with detailed plans for residential land development in the same area," Tartu Municipal Mayor Jarno Laur wrote in an address to the government.

"As Tartu Municipality is in a situation where we are expected to reach the best possible compromise between the interests of state plot owners and those of the ERM, we have been in contact with the owners of the properties. They have confirmed their willingness to negotiate on the basis of the solution proposed by the ERM and the Union of Architects, that would involve the plot at Erminurme tee 28 being exchanged for those at Ermi tänav 10 and Ermi tänav 15, with Ermi tänav 17 swapped for Eskadrilli tänav 1 and Eskadrilli tänav 3," wrote Laur.

Laur said that the municipality may also transfer ownership of the Ermipargi property to the state in compensation for the exchange. The Ermipargi plot is located directly below the museum building and currently acts as a necessary service area and spatial buffer. At present, the property is subject to a personal right of use in favor of the Republic of Estonia for a period of 50 years, covering the construction, ownership, maintenance and management of the park facilities until 2059.

"All together, the state would receive 20,949 square meters from the private owners and the Ermipargi plot from the municipality (76,197 square meters), or a total of 97,146 square meters of land. A total of 36,740 m2 would be transferred to private owners. The state-owned land would then create a buffer zone in the vicinity of the ERM, while also enabling entrepreneurs to realize their business interests in the same area, and promote this rapidly developing region," said Laur.

The Ministry of the Environment, which would be responsible for agreeing to the land swap, received the letter from Tartu Municipality on Wednesday. "The ministry will examine the proposal from the municipality and consider the suggested options," said ministry spokeswoman Tiina Reinart.

Editor: Michael Cole

