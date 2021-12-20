National museum architect: Construction should be outlawed near museum

Estonian National Museum (ERM).
Estonian National Museum (ERM). Source: Arp Karm/ERM
Estonian National Museum (ERM) designer and architect Tsuyoshi Tane said the developments surrounding the national museum building have not gone the way he envisioned in 2006 and that he is most bothered by the fact that apartment buildings have crept up too close the museum.

"Urban sprawl is inevitable, but they should have thought of perhaps developing the apartment buildings further from the museum. It seems the current location, where buildings are built right aside ERM, is only based on the price and profit of the plots," Tane told daily Tartu Postimees (link in Estonian).

Tartu municipality mayor Jarno Laur (SDE) said he and the architect have a completely different understanding for the area around the national museum, especially when it comes to urban density in the Raadi area and the old airfield near the museum.

"I am surprised to hear of his presumption that the entire are surrounding ERM and the old airfield will remain empty - there has never been any talk of the are being empty," Laur told the daily.

The Estonian National Museum was founded in Tartu in 1909 and was tasked with protecting and developing the history and culture of Estonia. The museum moved to a building at Raadi airfield in 2016.

Tartu municipality government wants to bring more life to Raadi, where the museum and the airfield are located. This has led developers to design and construct new residential and office buildings near the old airfield. The Estonian Association of Architects has stated that some developments have been built too close to the museum and airfield.

The National Heritage Board has also discussed proposals to take the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and Raadi Airfield area under heritage protection.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

