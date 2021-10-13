Kertu Saks chosen as new director of national museum

The current manager of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia foundation Kertu Saks has been picked as the next director of the Estonian National Museum (ERM), replacing president-elect Alar Karis.

Saks was chosen out of nine candidates and will step into the position on December 13.

She has worked as the head of the Cultural Endowment foundation since 2016. In the summer of 2020, the foundation's council decided to extend Saks' term until 2024.

She has previously been a manager of the Energy Discovery Center and has worked as a journalist for Eesti Päevaleht and as a coordination manager for the Ministry of Social Affairs' European social fund.

In 2011, she defended her doctoral dissertation, titled "The formation of editing culture and practice in Estonian newspapers 1988–2005". Saks has written multiple biographical and cultural history books and has published articles on communication, education and culture.

The position opened up after previous director Alar Karis was elected to be the next president of Estonia. Karis was sworn in on Monday.

The Estonian National Museum was founded in Tartu in 1909 and was tasked with protecting and developing the history and culture of Estonia. The museum moved to a building at Raadi airfield in 2016.

