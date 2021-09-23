Committee chosen to pick new national museum director

Minister of Culture Anneli Ott (Center) has formed a nine-member commission that will elect a new director for the Estonian National Museum (ERM), replacing president-elect Alar Karis.

The committee formed by the Minister of Culture consists of:

- Tarvi Sits - Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture;

- Marju Reismaa - Museum Adviser of the Ministry of Culture;

- Siim Raie - Director-General of the National Heritage Board;

- Mirjam Rääbis - Head of the Museum Department of the National Heritage Board;

- Aadu Must - Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Riigikogu;

- Mariann Raisma - Director of the University of Tartu Museum (on parental leave), Deputy Chairman of the Museum Council;

- Annela Laaneots - Coordinator of Tartu 2024 South Estonia Foundation; External lecturer at the Baltic Film, Media and Arts Institute of Tallinn University;

- Marek Tamm - Professor of Cultural History, Institute of Humanities, Tallinn University;

- Heiti Hääl - entrepreneur, member of the council of the Estonian Maritime Museum Foundation.

The Ministry of Culture announced a competition for the director of the ERM in early September. Applications must be submitted no later than September 26. The winner of the competition will have an employment contract for up to five years.

