Heritage board director resigns, says decision mutual one with ministry

Siim Raie has announced his resignation as director of the National Heritage Board (Muinsuskaitseamet), after seven years on the job. The decision was a mutual one between him and the culture ministry, he told ERR's culture portal.

Raie said: "We came to the conclusion that the board needs fresh blood and a new chief."

"It wasn't really my plan up until now, but I will still go along with it," he said, adding that the culture minister, Tiit Terik (Center), had no involvement with the decision.

"The Minister of Culture has not had much to do with this. Neither the present one or any of their predecessors," he said.

Terik was appointed to the role early on this month, following the resignation of Anneli Ott (Center). Indrek Saar (SDE, 2015-2019) and Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa, 2019-2021) were her predecessors.

"I have gained real experience in managing change in public administration, the joys and pains of law-making, and I have enjoyed the field of cultural heritage in all its diversity. I have been working for exactly 25 years in a row and now is the right time to take a short break from my career," Raie said on the heritage board's website.

Siim Raie has previously headed the Office of the President of the Republic (2011-2015) and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (2002-2011).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

