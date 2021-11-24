Global Estonian Report: November 24 – December 1

A round-up of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between November 24 – December 1.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Join the virtual forum for global Estonians on November 27

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting an online forum for Estonians across the globe this Saturday.

The forum will have several discussions on various topics. What is the life of expat communities like? What does the great diaspora survey tells us about what Estonians abroad are actually like? Why does the state care about how Estonians living abroad are doing? What makes Estonia greater? Let's exchange thoughts about global Estonians and see where they take us.

The President of Estonia Alar Karis will welcome Estonians across the globe. Between discussions, we will go to Estonians living in the United States, Sweden and Czech Republic.

Musical entertainment is provided by London-born Kymbali Williams, who has Estonian heritage and whose love for Estonia prompted her to move and work in Estonia. The virtual forum is moderated by Tarmo Jüristo, known in Estonia as an insightful social commentator.

The forum will have simultaneous translations into English and Russian and takes place on November 27 at 4 p.m. Estonian time (UTC/GMT +2).

The application round for the implementation of global Estonian projects is still open - apply for support until November 30!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Integration Foundation has opened a call for proposals for projects launched on the initiative of foreign Estonian communities to strengthen their ties with Estonia, contribute to the preservation of Estonian identity among Estonians around the world and increase awareness of diaspora activities in Estonia.

A priority of the project support program will be activities aimed at youth and young people. Both organizations and individuals abroad and in Estonia can submit a proposal.

The budget for the call for proposals is €54,000 and the maximum amount of support that can be requested is € 5000 per application.

The deadline for the submission of applications is November 30, 2021.

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir nominated for 2022 Grammy Award

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (as well as conductor Kaspars Putninš and chorus master Heli Jürgenson) have been nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir has been named by the BBC Music Magazine as one of the ten best choirs in the world.

The group has been nominated for numerous Grammy Awards and has won the Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance twice: in 2007 and in 2014. The 64th Grammy Awards take place on January 31, 2022.

Upcoming Events

Games night: Sights in Estonia (November 25, online)

Games nights are primarily designed for learners who speak Estonian at least at the B1 level. The games hone their skills in communication, self-expression and teamwork, expand their vocabulary and improve their grammar.

Virtual forum for global Estonians (November 27, online)

Mark it on your calendar! The second virtual forum for global Estonians is being held on November 27. The virtual forum can be watched from anywhere in the world. The program, which includes both discussions and culture, also promises to offer surprise performances.

e-Estonia Digital Discussion: WTF****e, e-Estonia? (December 2, online)

The final e-Estonia Digital Discussion will focus on the future of e-Estonia and digitalization.

With Kersti Kaljulaid (the former president of Estonia), Taavi Kotka (the former CIO of Estonia), and Marten Kaevats (the former national digital adviser for Estonia).

